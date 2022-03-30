Where is Why the Heck Did I Buy This House Filmed?

‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House’ is a home renovation show featuring Kimberly Spradlin-Wolfe — ‘Survivor: One World’ winner and renowned interior designer — who utilizes her renovation skills to help unhappy homeowners reverse their dissatisfaction with their dream homes. After hearing the clients’ grievances regarding their crusted and dysfunctional structures, Kim and her team work their magic and transform the properties to exceed the expectations of the owners with their revamped dream homes.

The process is nothing short of magical to watch, with a satisfying ending for every property that is featured on the show. In each episode, the team of ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House’ goes into different houses and films their conversion of lifeless houses into cozy homes. It is natural for fans to be curious about the filming sites, hoping they might get a chance at house renovation. If you are one of them, here is everything you need to know!

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House Filming Locations

‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House’ is filmed in Kim Wolfe’s hometown of San Antonio in Texas. The houses that appeared in the inaugural season are located in Texan city. The filming of the first season commenced sometime in March 2021 and concluded after 24 weeks in September of the same year. Let’s get into the specifics of the filming of the show!

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio is a historical city in the south-central part of the state of Texas. Located at the coast of the San Antonio River, the city is home to a variety of ethnic groups and cultures. It is also the birthplace of many prominent celebrities, including Steve Howey and Henry Thomas. The host of the HGTV show ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House,’ Kim Wolfe, also calls this city her home. She chose her hometown to showcase the transformative journey that the different houses embark upon.

Kim was definitely excited to work with the different homeowners who were second-guessing their decision of buying the property. In the very first episode of the show, Kim is approached by a couple who bought their house for the huge backyard and bountiful fruit trees. However, the odd layout of the house left a lot to be desired. Hence, they appealed to Kim, who converted the lackluster property into a beautiful house to die for.

“3 years ago @highnoon asked me if I’d be interested in renovating 7 houses in 24 weeks for @hgtv so of course, I just said yes!” Kim shared in her Instagram post. “I look back on confident, naive 3 year agos me, and feel endeared to her. I of course could not know all the things this experience would be, and it was such A THING, more humbling moments and wild moments than I can count. I was blown by all the incredible families and our crews who came alongside us to help bring this thing across the finish line.” Kim’s husband, Bryan Wolfe, has also been a huge help during the production of the reality show.

Read More: Best Home Improvement Shows on Netflix