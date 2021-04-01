A reboot of ABC’s show of the same name, ‘Wipeout’ is a reality television series that features participants competing in different challenges that test their athleticism, willpower, and presence of mind. Each game in the show has three rounds that include grueling obstacle courses that test the decision-making and strategy of the contestants. The intense action and effort that participants put in every episode is a treat to watch. Some of the viewers may wonder where all this action is filmed. If you are also something like this, then we have got you covered.

Wipeout Filming Locations

‘Wipeout’ is filmed entirely in the western U.S state of California. It is an economic powerhouse and boasts a significant global influence in numerous fields, including film and television production. Over the last few decades, the Greater Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Area have established themselves as the centers of the global entertainment industry and technological excellence, respectively. The shooting for the reality television series is done in only two cities in the state, so without anymore speculation, let’s learn more about them.

Santa Clarita, California

The principal shooting for the show is done in Santa Clarita, California. The shooting for the series took place in the Sable Ranch, and very few people know that the Santa Clarita farm is a sought-after filming location. Several television shows and movies that are filmed there include the sci-fi drama series, ‘Firefly,’ the western drama, ‘Bret Maverick,’ the action-adventure series, ‘V,’ the drama film, ‘Welcome to Paradise,’ and the horror thriller ‘The Butcher.’ ‘Interestingly, ABC’s ‘Wipeout’ is also filmed there.

Unfortunately, during the filming of one of the episodes, a contestant passed away due to Coronary Artery blockages, and his death was later ruled as natural. The spokesperson of Endemol Shine North America, the show’s production company, in an official statement, said,”We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.” The production of ‘Wipeout’ therefore halted for a week and resumed a few days later.

Los Angeles, California

The filming for the show is also done in Los Angeles, California. Since the production took place when the coronavirus was wreaking havoc around the world, the shooting was therefore completed under strict COVID-norms with proper testing and PPE kits to ensure that everyone involved was safe.

Film production around the world was affected, and Los Angeles was no exception as it saw a 38% decline in its television shoot days in 2020. However, the city of Angels, despite being one of the worst coronavirus-affected cities in America, remained a popular shooting destination.

