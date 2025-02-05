Where Was Netflix’s Kinda Pregnant Filmed?

Directed by Tyler Spindel, Netflix’s ‘Kinda Pregnant’ follows Lainy Newton (Amy Schumer), a woman who fakes a pregnancy to enjoy the perks that come with it—only to realize she’s in for much more than she bargained for. Her deception quickly spirals into a chaotic rollercoaster of mishaps, misunderstandings, and laugh-out-loud moments. However, the real challenge begins when she meets the man of her dreams, turning her web of lies into an even bigger—and more hilarious—predicament. Packed with Schumer’s signature comedic flair, ‘Kinda Pregnant’ delivers a fresh and outrageous take on modern-day hustle culture, set against a backdrop of vibrant locations that amplify its quirky charm.

Kinda Pregnant Filming Locations

‘Kinda Pregnant’ was primarily filmed in New York, with Brooklyn serving as the heart of its production. Principal photography kicked off on February 26, 2024, and wrapped up by May 4 of the same year. As a city that has long been a favorite for comedy dramas, the Big Apple provides a dynamic and visually rich backdrop, offering a perfect blend of charm, chaos, and eccentricity to complement the film’s over-the-top premise. The production team likely took full advantage of the city’s vibrant energy, with much of the filming taking place in the warmer months—infusing the film with a sunlit, golden hue that enhances both its comedic tone and larger-than-life antics.

Brooklyn, New York

Serving as the primary filming location, Brooklyn’s eclectic neighborhoods and historic charm play a significant role in shaping the aesthetic of ‘Kinda Pregnant.’ Known for its artistic vibe, brownstone-lined streets, and thriving food and arts scene, Brooklyn provides a visually rich and culturally vibrant backdrop for Lainy’s antics. It is likely that neighborhoods such as Williamsburg, DUMBO, and Park Slope were utilized to bring the film’s world to life.

Brooklyn has become a go-to location for contemporary comedies, with films like ‘The Big Sick’ (2017) and ‘Set It Up’ (2018) making full use of its cozy cafes, waterfront views, and indie-bookstore-lined streets. But even decades before, the borough was a favorite for filmmakers, with classics such as ‘Saturday Night Fever’ (1977) featuring the famous dance scenes at 802 64th Street and ‘Do the Right Thing’ (1989), which was filmed extensively in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. Just like these films, ‘Kinda Pregnant’ taps into Brooklyn’s authentic charm, using it as more than just a setting but as an extension of its comedic tone.

Manhattan, New York

Central Park has long been one of the most picturesque and cinematic locations in the world, and Kinda Pregnant takes full advantage of its lush landscapes and iconic landmarks. A staple in New York-based films, the park provides a refreshing contrast to the city’s fast-paced energy, offering an ideal setting for comedic mishaps, heartfelt conversations, or even unexpected twists in the plot. The locations such as Bethesda Terrace, Bow Bridge, and Sheep Meadow are frequently used by filmmakers within the park to show different facets of the narrative.

Amy Schumer previously filmed a memorable jogging scene in the 2015 movie ‘Trainwreck’ in Central Park, and other romantic comedies like ‘Friends with Benefits’ (2011) have showcased the park’s beauty in key scenes at Bethesda Terrace. Furthermore, classics like ‘When Harry Met Sally’ (1989) and ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ (1992) cemented the park’s reputation as a cinematic landmark.

No New York-based film would be complete without capturing the energy of Manhattan, and ‘Kinda Pregnant’ is no exception. As the heart of the city, Manhattan’s iconic skyline, busy sidewalks, and famous landmarks provide a high-energy backdrop for Lainy’s comedic misadventures. It is expected that areas such as Midtown, SoHo, and the Upper East Side appear in the film, given their cinematic appeal. The borough has been a longtime favorite for comedy films, with ‘The Other Woman’ (2014) and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (2018) featuring its trendy restaurants, luxury apartments, and bustling nightlife.

Manhattan has also been immortalized in classics like ‘Annie Hall’ (1977), which captures the romance and neurotic charm of the city, and ‘Manhattan’ (1979), Woody Allen’s black-and-white love letter to New York. With its larger-than-life atmosphere and nonstop movement, Manhattan enhances Kinda Pregnant’s narrative, adding to the chaos and hilarity that unfolds throughout Lainy’s journey.

New York City, New York

As the overarching setting for ‘Kinda Pregnant,’ New York City offers a vibrant and dynamic backdrop that perfectly complements the film’s comedic energy. The city’s unique blend of towering skyscrapers, bustling streets, and diverse neighborhoods helps ground the humor in reality while adding an unmistakable urban charm. While ‘Kinda Pregnant’ primarily unfolds in Brooklyn and Manhattan, the film also embraces the city’s chaotic beauty, much like other iconic comedies before it.

Amy Schumer is no stranger to filming in New York, as her previous comedy ‘Trainwreck’ (2015) also took full advantage of the city’s locations, including Madison Square Garden. Other comedies, such as ‘The Intern’ (2015), also used New York’s streets, offices, and coffee shops to create a rich setting for its characters. Beyond comedy, New York City has been the lifeblood of Hollywood classics like ‘Ghostbusters’ (1984), which immortalized the firehouse at 14 North Moore Street in Tribeca, and ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ (1961), where Audrey Hepburn gazed into the famous Tiffany & Co. store at 727 Fifth Avenue. Much like those films, ‘Kinda Pregnant’ embraces the city’s energy, turning it into an integral part of its storytelling.

