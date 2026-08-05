Where is Let’s Marry Harry Filmed?

After appearing on numerous dating shows like ‘Perfect Match’ and ‘Too Hot to Handle’ without finding lasting love, Harry Jowsey wants to settle down and build an authentic connection. In Netflix’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry,’ he enlists the guidance of three of his closest confidants and friends — Amanda Kloots, Georgia Hassarati, and Sonny Henty — who help him find the one and make some tough decisions for him. With a group of eligible single women in front of him from across the nation, heartthrob Harry goes on multiple dates to get to know each of them while his three friends decide who gets eliminated and who stays. The dating reality show is set in numerous locations, including a lavish property where Harry stays with the potential matches and establishments where he goes on dates, adding a visual depth to Harry’s journey.

Let’s Marry Harry Filming Locations

‘Let’s Marry Harry’ is filmed in California, Nevada, and New Zealand, especially in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Las Vegas, and Nelson. From what we can tell, principal photography for the debut season of the reality show commenced in October 2025 and went on for over a month before concluding in November of the same year.

San Diego County, California

A major chunk of ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ was lensed in San Diego County, which comprises Rancho Santa Fe — the primary production location for the reality series. In particular, the property at 16770 Via De Los Rosales in Rancho Santa Fe is where Harry Jowsey and the female candidates spend most of their time. Spread across 7,302 square feet, the two-story lavish property consists of five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an attached parking space, a swimming pool, and ample patio space. Moreover, the cast and crew members went down to a few nearby beaches to tape several outdoor scenes.

Los Angeles County, California

Numerous pivotal sequences were also taped in Los Angeles County, situated in Southern California. The posh residential neighborhood of Hollywood Hills in the city of Los Angeles is a prominent presence in ‘Let’s Marry Harry.’ In LA, the filming unit also set up camp in and around the La La Land cafe at 8361 West 3rd Street, where Harry seemingly goes on a date with one of the prospects. From what we can tell, they also took over various businesses and establishments across the city of West Hollywood, including Andaz West Hollywood by Hyatt at 8401 Sunset Boulevard, E.P. & L.P. restaurant at 603 North La Cienega Boulevard (permanently closed), and Casa Madera West Hollywood at 8440 Sunset Boulevard. A few portions were also shot at the High Horse Malibu at 2142 Latigo Canyon Road in Malibu, as Harry went horse riding.

Las Vegas, Nevada

For the purpose of shooting, Harry and the rest of the cast and crew members also traveled to the city of Las Vegas. To be specific, they took over the premises of the luxury hotel and casino — Caesars Palace at 3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard on the west side of the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise. Staying in the penthouse suite, Harry and others shot other indoor scenes within the luxurious casino, in Qua Spa and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. The popular giant Ferris wheel — High Roller — at 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip also served as a key shooting site.

Nelson, New Zealand

Additional portions for ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ were lensed in Nelson, situated on the eastern shores of New Zealand’s Tasman Bay. Harry visits his sister’s place in the city and catches up with her. The filming unit also took over a local farm in Nelson and the popular Tides Hotel Bar & Eatery at 66 Trafalgar Street.

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