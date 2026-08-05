Where is The Challenge: Cutthroat Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘The Real World’ and ‘Road Rules,’ ‘The Challenge’ is a reality competition series that features a group of male and female contestants competing in challenges for a grand cash prize. Paramount+’s ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat,’ which is the 42nd season of the show, follows a similar format as 24 participants, from ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Love Island,’ ‘The Amazing Race,’ ‘Survivor,’ ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ ‘WWE NXT,’ and ‘Married at First Sight,’ are divided into three teams and compete in extreme physical challenges to earn their share of the grand cash prize of $500,000.

The teams must cross the finish line together as a unit to get their share of the money. However, it is up to the team captain to decide whether to split the winnings or keep them all for themselves. Hosted by TJ Lavin, the drama of the 42nd season unfolds across a variety of locations, where the contestants participate in different challenges to prove their mettle.

The Challenge: Cutthroat Filming Locations

‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ was filmed entirely in Thailand, specifically in Bangkok, Pattaya, and Chonburi. From what we can tell, principal photography for the 42nd round of the reality show got underway in February 2026 and continued for a couple of months before wrapping up in April of the same year.

Bangkok, Thailand

A significant portion of ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ was reportedly shot across Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, located in the Chao Phraya River delta. In the establishing or exterior shots of the city, you are likely to spot various popular landmarks and buildings in the backdrop, such as the Giant Swing, Wat Paknam Bhasicharoen, Victory Monument, Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan, and the Baiyoke Tower II.

Other Locations in Thailand

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ also traveled to other parts of Thailand, including Chonburi province. They also set up camp in the city of Pattaya, about 93 miles southeast of Bangkok. From the looks of it, the filming unit constructed multiple sets of the physical challenges in the outskirts or secluded areas of Chonburi and Pattaya. The executive producer, Justin Booth, talked about how Thailand served as an ideal production location for the reality show.

He stated, “From the vibrant energy of Bangkok to the stunning coastal landscapes of Pattaya and Chon Buri, Thailand elevated every aspect of the season. We’re excited for viewers around the world to experience the country alongside the competition and discover what makes it such a remarkable destination.” The host, TJ Lavin, also added, “The scenery, scale, and sense of adventure elevated every challenge, and I think fans are going to be blown away by what they see this season.”

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