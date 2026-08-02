Where is Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked Filmed?

A spinoff of ‘Naked and Afraid,’ Discovery Channel’s ‘Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked’ is a survival reality show that follows 12 former survivors who test thier surviving skills to the limit yet again. This time, they are dumped into the shark-infested Philippine Sea in the middle of the night, far from shore. After they swim towards the shore of a secluded island after their ship capsizes, they are divided into four groups of three and must survive the wilderness with no food, fresh water, or clothing. As they traverse the treacherous terrain of the mysterious island, they are likely to encounter hammerhead sharks, tigers, sea snakes, stingrays, and box jellyfish. The veterans must survive for 35 days and work together to escape the island’s perils. The participants’ survival journey unfolds on a Filipino island, home to dangerous wildlife and unexplored terrain.

Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked Filming Locations

‘Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked’ is filmed in the Philippines, seemingly on the archipelagic province of Palawan. From what we can tell, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the spin-off series possibly took place sometime in early 2026. One of the participants, Jonny Yates, took to social media and shared his experience of returning to ‘Naked and Afraid.’ He stated, “Gosh, coming back to the franchise felt like coming back for my sophomore year of high school – I might not be the Big Man on Campus yet, but I’ve got a pretty good idea of how things are done. What an INCREDIBLE cast, crew, production team. I so love with them all! Scroll to the last slide to see who is in the cast.”

Palawan, Philippines

It seems that the island where the participants of ‘Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked’ must survive is on Palawan, an archipelagic province situated in the Philippines’ Mimaropa region. Popularly known as the nation’s Best Island and Last Frontier, it consists of multiple islands between Mindoro Island in the northeast and Borneo in the southwest. Palawan is home to a wide range of flora and fauna, including rare bird species, wild animals, and Whitetip reef sharks. Besides having a couple of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Puerto-Princesa Subterranean River National Park and Tubbataha Reef Marine Park, the archipelagic province is also known for other attractions, such as Kayangan Lake, Calauit Safari Park, El Nido Marine Reserve Park, and Rasa Island Wildlife Sanctuary.

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