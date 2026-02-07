Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy: Filming Locations and Cast Details

In Lifetime’s ‘Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy,’ we get acquainted with a 50-year-old devoted wife and stay-at-home mother named Val, who attempts to reconnect emotionally with her distant husband, Ross, after their daughter heads to college to start a new chapter in her life. As empty-nest feelings take over, Val realizes that she has been losing touch with her true self. Thus, she makes a spontaneous plan to visit her pregnant daughter, Kayla, in New Orleans to be there for her and get more clarity about herself.

However, things get complicated when she crosses paths with a charming photographer named Peter Mosley, who sees her and encourages her to embrace her true self. As Val’s long-buried dreams and artistic spirit are reawakened, she must choose between her marriage and herself. Helmed by Gabourey Sidibe, the romantic drama movie primarily unfolds in New Orleans, with its hustle and bustle representing the chaos present in the life of the protagonist.

Where Was Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy Filmed?

‘Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy’ was filmed in its entirety in Louisiana, particularly in New Orleans. From what we can tell, principal photography for the Lifetime production got underway in the first week of November 2025 and continued for about 15 days before wrapping up in the third week of the same month. First Assistant Director, Al G Sillah, opened up about his experience of working alongside Gabourey Sidibe, stating, “I had the honor of working on as First Assistant Director alongside the incomparable @gabbysidibe! Organized chaos, creative fire, and incredible people moving as one.”

New Orleans, Louisiana

For the purpose of painting the visual aesthetic of Val’s journey in New Orleans, the production team of ‘Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy’ settled on the eponymous city in Louisiana. Filming particularly took place on Bourbon Street, located in the heart of the oldest neighborhoods of the city — the French Quarter. The historic street is a versatile spot that offers a casual and vibrant atmosphere during the day and a gritty and chaotic vibe at night. From its historic facades, balconies, narrow lanes, heavy tourist footfall, to neon-lit shop signs, bars, clubs, live music culture, and street performers, it bears elements that complement any visual environment.

The aforementioned factors make Bourbon Street not only a popular tourist attraction but also a favorable shooting spot for a variety of titles, including ‘Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy.’ ‘Live and Let Die,’ ‘Escape Plan,’ ‘Point of No Return,’ ‘Magnet of Doom,’ ‘Number One,’ ‘Longstreet,’ were also taped on the street. To get her groove back and rediscover herself, Val moves through several spots in the city. Due to its film-friendly policies, first-rate production studios and services, skilled technicians, diverse locations, and favorable climate, NOLA has established itself as a prominent movie destination across the country. Therefore, it is likely that filming of the Lifetime movie also took place in other locales in New Orleans.

Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy Cast Details

The cast of ‘Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy’ is led by the impressive onscreen performances from Tisha Campbell, Mekhi Phifer, and Russell Hornsby. Besides being talented actors, all three have experience serving as directors for at least one project. For instance, Tisha directed an episode of ‘My Wife and Kids,’ while Mekhi helmed the 2006 film ‘Puff, Puff, Pass.’ As for Russell, he has served as a director for two episodes of ‘BMF.’

Tisha Campbell as Val

Tisha Campbell steps into the role of Val, the married protagonist who visits New Orleans to support her pregnant daughter, in the Lifetime production. After making her first television appearance at age six in ‘The Big Blue Marble,’ Tisha moved up the ranks and landed roles in several movies and TV shows. You might recognize her from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ as Chiffon, ‘House Part’ as Sidney, ‘Martin’ as Gina Waters, and ‘My Wife and Kids’ as Janet “Jay” Kyle. She also lends her voice to characters in animated projects, including ‘Good Times,’ ‘Kite Man: Hell Yeah!,’ ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris,’ ‘Harley Quinn,’ and ‘Inside Job.’

Mekhi Phifer as Peter Mosley

In ‘Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy,’ Mekhi Phifer portrays Peter Mosley, the handsome photographer and Val’s romantic interest. He is known for his portrayals of Future in ‘8 Mile,’ Andre in ‘Dawn of the Dead,’ Chaz in ‘Honey,’ and Gregory Pratt in ‘ER.’ Mekhi also showcases his acting prowess in other movies and TV shows, such as ‘The Silent Hour,’ ‘Lights Out,’ ‘A Talent for Trouble,’ ‘Truth Be Told,’ ‘Love, Victor,’ and ‘High Potential.’

Russell Hornsby as Ross

Russell Hornsby essays the character of Ross, Val’s emotionally distant husband, in the drama movie. His face might seem familiar to many of you as he portrays Maverick Carter in ‘The Hate U Give,’ Lyons in ‘Fences,’ Marcus Duncan in ‘Big Fat Liar,’ Detective Paterson in ‘Last Seen Alive,’ Buddy Marcelle in ‘Creed II,’ and Sampson in ‘The Breaks.’ His TV credits include the likes ‘BMF,’ ‘Proven Innocent,’ ‘Grimm,’ and ‘Lincoln Heights.’

Other cast members who play supporting yet important roles in ‘Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy’ include Zing Ashford as Kayla, Taprena Augustine as Shug, Hasani Vibez Comer as Saxophonist, Cameron J. Ross as Jacoby, and Dia Davis.

