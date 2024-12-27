Where Was Lifetime’s The Last Thing She Said Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

With Danny J. Boyle occupying the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘The Last Thing She Said’ is a thriller drama film that centers upon Kate Winslow, a new employee at a corporate office where she must work for extra-long hours late into the night. During the night hours, she forms a friendship with her fellow late workers and the cleaning crew. Out of them all, an elderly cleaning lady named Maria starts getting particularly close to Kate, soon making her uncomfortable.

Things turn more awkward when the cleaning lady’s middle-aged son asks Kate out on a date. When she rejects his advances politely, the uneasiness in their friendship turns into something dangerous and life-threatening. The ever-so-present eerie theme of obsession is complemented by the dark visuals of the movie, thanks to the use of several apt locations.

The Last Thing She Said Filming Locations

‘The Last Thing She Said’ was supposedly filmed in its entirety in British Columbia. From what we can tell, the principal photography for the thriller seemingly took place sometime earlier in 2024. Thanks to its vast and versatile landscape, British Columbia serves as the ideal filming destination for different kinds of productions.

British Columbia

The production of ‘The Last Thing She Said’ was seemingly carried out in British Columbia, the westernmost province of Canada. There are many reasons why the province is considered a prominent filming site in the books of many filmmakers. Apart from its diverse landscapes, which consist of mountains, forests, beaches, and bustling city streets, British Columbia is also known for its experienced and talented local talent. Its rich history and culture are reflected through the historical sites located across the province, all of which are fit to be used as unique shooting sites.

In the establishing shots, you are likely to spot several iconic and popular landmarks and attractions, such as the Harbour Centre, the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Lions Gate Bridge, and the Vancouver Public Library. Over the years, British Columbia has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones include ‘The Cabin in the Woods,’ ‘It’s a Wonderful Knife,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,’ ‘Bad Times at the El Royale,’ ‘ The Man in the High Castle,’ ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ and ‘The Night Agent.’

The Last Thing She Said Cast

Kylee Bush dons the garb of Kate Winslow, the new employee of the corporate office, in the Lifetime production. Starting from minor roles in shows and short films, such as ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Suite Harmony,’ ‘Once Upon a Time,’ and ‘Nightwing: The Darkest Knight,’ Kylee moved up the ranks and bagged several major roles in multiple productions, including ‘Paper Champions’ as Audrey, ‘A Picture Perfect Wedding’ as Hannah, ‘Secrets in the Wilderness‘ as Alana Dufresne, ‘Rent-a-Groom’ as Tracy Westmoreland, and ‘The Good Doctor’ as Brea. On the other hand, Jill Teed portrays Maria, Kate Winslow’s new friend, in ‘The Last Thing She Said.’ The ‘Under the Bridge’ fame has many years of experience in the field and she has proven her versatility time and again by taking on different kinds of roles throughout her acting career.

Additionally, she features in ‘Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini,’ ‘Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder,’ ‘A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas,’ ‘The Sweetest Heart,’ ‘Autumn in the Vineyard,’ ‘When Calls the Heart,’ ‘Van Helsing,’ and ‘Superman & Lois.’ Other talented actors who feature in ‘The Last Thing She Said’ in supporting roles include Sarah Christine Smith as Janet, Alana Hawley Purvis as Detective Ann Davis, Lucas Penner as Stephan, Curtis Lovell as Detective Josh Wilson, Jonathan Hawley Purvis as Eric, Shastina Kumar as Hayley, Tyler Cody as Matt, and Marika Siewert as Rosa. Moreover, Tanya Champoux portrays a Lawyer, while Wayne Corbeil essays the role of a customer.

