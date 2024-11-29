Lifetime’s Don’t Let Him Find You: Filming Locations and Cast

Helmed by Christine Conradt, ‘Don’t Let Him Find You’ follows a woman haunted by a dark past that catches up to her when she saves a life. Alex rescues a woman in imminent danger and unintentionally goes viral for her actions. Having seen the video, a crime reporter approaches her, peeling back the layers of her past. While the reporter claims to know her real identity, Alex desperately tries to maintain normalcy at home with her husband and daughter. However, when the reporter is found murdered, she becomes the prime suspect while the real killer is set on sabotaging her life. The Lifetime thriller movie features a suburban and sometimes sparse setting, which lends itself to the growing tension as Alex avoids capture by the police while trying to unmask the killer.

Where Was Don’t Let Him Find You Filmed?

‘Don’t Let Him Find You’ was filmed in and around Atlanta, Georgia. Principal photography began in early June 2024 and concluded on June 17, 2024. The cast took to social media and shared their positive experiences on set, talking about the wonderful crew members and appreciating their co-actors.

Atlanta, Georgia

Known as the Hollywood of the South, Atlanta became the primary filming location for ‘Don’t Let Him Find You.’ The city’s combination of modern urban landscapes, historic neighborhoods, and a robust filming infrastructure makes it a sought-after filming destination. Additionally, the favorable climate, tax incentives, and seasoned talent pool of industry professionals contribute to its status as a movie-making hub for productions big and small. For ‘Don’t Let Him Find You,’ the city’s suburban communities provided the picturesque yet ominous surroundings for Alex’s home life, while its quieter outskirts and urban areas offered the sparse, eerie locations that heightened the film’s suspenseful moments.

In ‘Don’t Let Him Find You,’ Atlanta’s multifaceted locations contribute significantly to the film’s atmosphere, with the team moving through a number of sites to capture a diverse visual gallery for the movie. This often involved late-night shoots for the actors, both to capture a darker tone and to keep up with the tight shooting schedule. Lifetime has increasingly turned to Atlanta as a go-to location for many of its movies, benefiting from the city’s cost-effective production environment and varied scenery. The network’s productions filmed in Atlanta include ‘Tempted by Love,’ ‘Who’s Stalking My Family,’ ‘My Two Husbands,’ ‘Buried Alive and Survived,’ ‘Secrets Between Sisters,’ ‘You Can’t Take My Daughter,’ ‘Miss Cleo Her Rise and Fall,’ ‘Abducted at an HBCU A Black Girl Missing Movie,’ and ‘The Killer with No Name.’

Don’t Let Him Find You Cast

‘Don’t Let Him Find You’ features Brianna Cohen as Alex McDowell, Philip Boyd as Robert McDowell, and John Castle as Justin. A regular feature in Lifetime movies, you may have seen Cohen in ‘Sun’ as Arianna, ‘Faith of Angels’ as Deputy Stacey Evans, ‘Secret Love Triangle‘ as Jess Cochran, ‘The Perfect In-Laws‘ as Audrey, ‘Love’s Secret Ingredient’ as Leah, and ‘Sisters on the Run‘ as Selma. Her other credits include ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘Nightmare PTA Moms,’ ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga,’ and ‘A Baby at Any Cost.’ Boyd is a seasoned actor known for taking on the role of Oscar in ‘The Haves and the Have Nots,’ Tony in ‘General Hospital,’ and James Wilson in ‘Shadrach.’ His other credits include ‘A European Christmas,’ ‘Reagan,’ ‘Finding Love in Saint Lucia,’ and ‘Secret Life of a Sorority Girl.’

Castle has made appearances in the Lifetime movies ‘Stalked by My Amish Boyfriend,’ ‘The Killer with No Name,’ ‘My Killer Reunion,’ and ‘Nightmare Pageant Moms.’ Other cast members of ‘Don’t Let Him Find You’ include Audrey Lynn-Marie as Charlie McDowell, Brittney Q. Hill as Detective DeAngelis, Sallie Glaner as Marnie, Courtney Grace as Jane Chance, Kristen Grace Gonzalez as Nurse Georgia, Ella Frazee as Ashley Foster, and Krishna Sistla Ward as Kendra. The movie also features Deryk Ronk as Barista, Annie Cook as Mary Woodhouse, Philip John Trossarello Jr. as Cafe Patron, Christian Blaque Meier as David Driver, Frantz Calixte as Don Parker, Bryan Frank as Stuart Jones, Jeff Huth as Officer Blake, and Allen Burns as Carl Munt.

Read More: Lifetime’s My Mother Stole My Life: Filming Locations and Cast