Lifetime’s My Two Husbands: All Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Jeff Hare occupying the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘My Two Husbands’ is a thriller drama movie about a beautiful and charming flight attendant named Brooke who juggles not only her professional career but also two husbands at the same time. On the one hand, she is tied in holy matrimony with her high school sweetheart, Stefan, and on the other hand, she is married to a successful businessman and older man named Dane. However, Brooke and Stefan have some evil intentions in mind as they plan to use the former’s marriage with Dane to their benefit and scheme to get rich.

In an unexpected turn of events, Dane’s daughter, Eliza, grows suspicious of Brooke and embarks on a mission to uncover the truth about her. As she grows closer to the truth, Brooke begins to second-guess her plans with Stefan. The entire plan to scheme Dane for money collapses as in the end, Brooke, Eliza, and Stefan come face to face. The story mostly unfolds in two households — Stefan’s and Dane’s — with Brooke being the connecting dot between them. As the settings of the narrative constantly change throughout the film, it ignites a sense of curiosity in the viewers.

Where Was My Two Husbands Filmed?

Shooting for ‘My Two Husbands’ took place in its entirety in Georgia, primarily in Atlanta. According to reports, principal photography for the Lifetime production got underway in August 2023 and continued for the next few weeks before getting wrapped up in September of the same year. Isabelle Almoyan posted on social media, expressing how she felt about filming the thriller. She wrote, “That’s a wrap!! Still pinching myself, I got to be a part of this movie with such a wonderful cast and crew. By God’s sweet mercy, it came at just the right time and I will always be so grateful for it. Our THRILLING new film – coming soon!”

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, served as the primary production location of ‘My Two Husbands.’ The filming unit set up camp in different areas of the city to lens different scenes against suitable backdrops. The scenes set inside the residences were supposedly taped inside actual residential properties. One of the actual mansions doubled as the exterior of the luxurious mansion where Dane lives. Throughout the film, many of you might spot the skyline of Atlanta in the establishing or aerial shots.

So, it is likely that numerous buildings and monuments feature in the shots, including the Georgia State Capitol, Bank of America Plaza, the World of Coca-Cola, the Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum, and the Equitable Building. Many of these landmarks have also been featured in the backdrop of several other film and TV projects, which have been shot in Atlanta, such as ‘Reptile,’ ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘Den of Thieves,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ and ‘Ozark.’

My Two Husbands Cast

In ‘My Two Husbands,’ Kabby Borders dons the garb of Brooke, the wife of two men. Over the course of her acting career, she has taken on all kinds of roles, challenging and proving her skills as an actress. For instance, she is widely recognized for her roles in ‘Game Night,’ ‘Love Is Blind,’ ‘The Perfect Wedding Match,’ ‘The Happiness Playbook,’ ‘The Neighbors Are Watching,’ ‘Exposed,’ and ‘The Inspectors.’ Essaying the role of Dane’s daughter, Eliza, in the Lifetime film is Isabelle Almoyan. After featuring in short films like ‘Hubert,’ ‘The Vapor Men,’ and ‘The Option 2,’ she landed roles in many movies and shows.

You might recognize Isabelle from ‘Nightmare Pageant Moms,’ ‘The Christmas Pledge,’ ‘Bringing Back Christmas,’ ‘Beautiful One,’ ‘Fragment: Oblivion,’ ‘Saved By Grace,’ and ‘Unfortunate Dating Diaries.’ The thriller movie also stars other talented actors in important yet supporting roles, including Jon Briddell as Dane, Jon Briddell as Dane, Muretta Moss as Carly, Britton Webb as Stefan, Joanie Geiger as Maureen, Brad Worch II as Gus, Malena Cunningham Anderson as Jane, Rachael Murphy as Flo, and Katherine Wright as Mildred.

