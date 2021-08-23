‘The Walking Dead‘ has entertained fans for over a decade with its exciting take on zombies and post-apocalyptic survival. The show is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard and has spawned an expansive franchise with a passionate fan base. The show’s eleventh and final season presents our favorite characters with even more grueling tests through the vast wilderness and desolate landscapes in the zombie-infested world. If you are wondering about the locations seen in ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11, you have come to the right place!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Filming Locations

Principal photography on the eleventh season of ‘The Walking Dead’ commenced on February 9, 2021. Production on the final season was expected to begin in 2020 but was postponed due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. By August 21, 2021, filming on the 24 episode season had reached the halfway mark and is expected to wrap up by the end of the year. Like previous seasons, the eleventh season is also filmed on location and on sets in the state of Georgia.

The first day of the last season of #TWD. pic.twitter.com/b1x1XRHztQ — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 9, 2021

Senoia, Georgia

The town of Senoia has been home to the production of ‘The Walking Dead’ for multiple seasons. Filming of the show’s final season also took place in and around the town, which is located in Coweta County. Most of the interior sequences for season 11 were filmed on soundstages at Raleigh Studios. The studio facility is located at 600 Chestlehurst Road in Senoia.

Aside from the studio, the cast and crew also shot some scenes on location, mainly in the vicinity of the Gin Property in Senoia. The locality serves as the stand-in for the fictional community of Alexandria, which is one of the recurring settings of the show.

Griffin, Georgia

Many exterior sequences for the eleventh season were filmed in Griffin, a town located in Spalding County. The town is likely used to film scenes depicting the Commonwealth, a network of settlements with modern technology and ample resources. Given Commonwealth’s importance to the narrative of season 11, it is no surprise that a sizeable portion of filming for the final season took place in Griffin.

Atlanta, Georgia

The cast and crew of the show have regularly visited Atlanta for filming the series and season 11 is no exception. The final season was shot across various parts of the city.

Newnan, Georgia

Newnan, which lies in Coweta County, is a frequently visited filming destination of the show. Some scenes for the eleventh season were shot on parts of Bibb Drive and Quarry Road in the town.

