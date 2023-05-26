Where Was Lifetime’s Nightmare Pageant Moms Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Nightmare Pageant Moms’ is a thriller movie that centers upon the mother-daughter bond of Emilia and Sophie, who are struggling with an unexpected financial crisis. Fortunately, they come across a regional mother-daughter beauty pageant with a significant scholarship prize, which could help pay for Sophie’s college fees. Upon entering the competition, the two soon realize that a rival mother and daughter team is willing to go to deadly lengths to get their hands on the prize.

Originally titled ‘Crazy Pageant Moms,’ the Linden Ashby directorial is part of Lifetime’s ‘Don’t Mess With Mommy’ lineup and unfolds in a variety of settings, including the residences of the lead characters and the venue of the beauty pageant where Emilia and Sophie fight for the crown and their safety. The inclusion of all these locations is bound to spark questions about the actual filming sites in the viewers’ minds. If you have been wondering about the same, we have you covered!

Nightmare Pageant Moms Filming Locations

‘Nightmare Pageant Moms’ is filmed in Georgia, specifically in Metro Atlanta. The principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in November 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in the following month. Also known as the Empire State of the South, Georgia’s vastness and versatility work in its favor and make it a suitable shooting destination for different productions. So, let’s not waste time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that can be spotted in the Lifetime thriller!

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

The Atlanta Metropolitan Area, AKA Metro Atlanta, was the primary production location of ‘Nightmare Pageant Moms.’ The filming unit traversed across the region to lens several pivotal sequences for the movie. A significant chunk was taped in the city of Atlanta — the cultural, demographic, and economic center of Metro Atlanta. Besides, the locales and streets of Peachtree City, Fayette County’s largest city, seemingly feature heavily in various scenes.

Since the mid-20th century, crimes have been a significant problem in Atlanta, whether gang-related violence, homicide, human trafficking, etc. Given the city’s connection with such crimes, it lays out a seemingly authentic canvas for the thriller movie that showcases some dangerous schemes and actions of a mother-daughter duo in opposition to Emilia and Sophie. From what it seems, several interior scenes of the Linden Ashby directorial were possibly recorded on a sound stage in one of the film studios in Metro Atlanta. Some notable production facilities in the area are Trillith Studios, Tyler Perry Studios, Shadowbox Studios, and Third Rail Studios.

In addition, many of you might spot numerous iconic landmarks and attractions of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area in the movie. They are the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Georgia Aquarium, and the Margaret Mitchell House and Museum. Multiple locales of Metro Atlanta have also been featured in movies like ‘Prisoners,’ ‘The Accountant,’ ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,’ ‘Baby Driver,’ and ‘Red Notice.’

Nightmare Pageant Moms Cast

Brittney Q. Hill essays Emilia in the Lifetime thriller. The talented actress has been a part of many hit TV shows and movies like ‘Our Kind of People,’ ‘Solitaire: The Sound of Silence,’ and ‘Persuasion.’ On the other hand, Summer Monet Finley plays Sophie, Emilia’s beloved daughter. Reportedly, this is Summer’s feature film debut.

Other cast members include Gina Simms (Adeline), Rachel Walters (Lilliana), Isabelle Almoyan (Mia), Muretta Moss (Darcy), Jillian Walzer (Faye), Tatina Le Joy (Tatum), Hope Blackstock (Mackenzie), and Christine Oswald (Scarlett). Furthermore, Liz DeCoudres (Roberta), Sallie Glaner (Rebecca), Sharonne Lanier (Vanessa), Jeremy Carr (Franklin), Jonathan Lee Taylor (Cyrus), John Castle (Warren), Adam Harper (Patrick), and Cass Huckabay (Harper) appear in pivotal roles in ‘Nightmare Pageant Moms.’

