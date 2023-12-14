My Killer Reunion: Is the Lifetime Movie Inspired by a True Story?

With Dave Thomas occupying the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘My Killer Reunion’ is a crime thriller movie that centers upon Claire, a young married woman who leads a picture-perfect life with her husband, James. One day, the couple gets an invitation to attend their medical school reunion, which turns into a life-altering event for them as well as other attendees. As the night of the reunion arrives, the couple dress up to meet and greet familiar faces, one of whom is their classmate, Morgan.

Secretly obsessed with James, Morgan plots to sabotage his wife’s life so that she can have him all to herself. However, when Victor, Claire’s old flame, is found murdered at the reunion, she must search for the culprit among the many familiar faces. The murder-mystery film consists of impressive performances from a group of talented actors, including Brittney Q. Hill, Carrie Schroeder, Britton Webb, and Wendy Wynne. Given the realistic themes of murder, jealousy, and a reunion event at play, the viewers tend to wonder about the authenticity of the story.

My Killer Reunion is Not Rooted in Reality

No, ‘My Killer Reunion’ is not based on a true story. However, the writer of Lifetime’s ‘Obsession Thrillogy,’ Melissa Cassera, came up with the suspenseful story, thanks to her creative mind and exceptional writing skills. Having written various thrillers for the network, including ‘Nightmare Pageant Moms,’ ‘Her Stolen Past,’ ‘Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl,’ and ‘Girl Followed,’ Melissa made the most of her experience to conjure up the screenplay for another Lifetime thriller.

The central themes of the movie, including murder and jealousy, drive the narrative forward and also make the viewers question the authenticity of the mysterious tale as similar cases of murder are not unheard of in real life, especially when jealousy is also involved. Thus, it is highly possible that many of you might have heard something similar in passing or news, which is the reason why you find the elements of the movie realistic.

Besides that, some of the viewers are also likely to find the subject matter familiar. This is simply due to the fact that the themes and elements played out in the thriller have been explored in various other movies and TV shows over the years. One of the aptest examples has to be that of Apple TV+’s ‘The Afterparty,’ which is the creation of Christopher Miller. With the star-studded ensemble cast, comprising Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ben Schwartz, and Dave Franco, at the heart of it, the murder mystery comedy series is set at a high school reunion afterparty, which comes to a close with the death of one of the attendees.

Since everyone is a suspect in the mysterious murder, the detective questions all the former classmates of the victim in order to learn about the bond that they shared and uncover any hidden motives for murder that they might have. While each suspect gives their own perspective of the night, the viewers along with the detective attempt to solve the mystery and find out the perpetrator responsible for the killing. Apart from the setting, the themes of murder and reunion are also common in ‘The Afterparty’ and ‘My Killer Reunion.’ So, despite the themes and elements of the Lifetime film seem true to life, it doesn’t change the fact that it is only a work of fiction!

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s Fatal Family Reunion Filmed? Who is in the Cast? Is it Based on a True Story?