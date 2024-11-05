Lifetime’s Who’s Stalking My Family: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast

Directed by Jeff Hare, ‘Who’s Stalking My Family’ follows a mother who fears for her family as she is convinced that someone seeks to harm them. When Ivy Miller’s daughter, Sadie, begins to tutor an older teen, Colton Daniels, she is watchful, hoping that he does not get too close to her. However, Ivy soon becomes fearful, feeling as though Colton has begun to fall for her. Her apprehensions turn into full-blown panic when her family becomes the target of a seemingly crazed assailant who wants to kill her. Part of Lifetime’s ‘Hateful and Grateful’ slate, the thriller movie has a twist-filled narrative interweaving family ties and jealousy. The unfolding story’s suburban backdrops create a sense of normalcy that is quickly shattered by shocking revelations.

Where Was Who’s Stalking My Family Filmed?

‘Who’s Stalking My Family’ was filmed in Atlanta and Sharpsburg, Georgia. Principal photography for the movie began in late February 2024 and was concluded in a few weeks by early March of the same year. The cast and crew appear to have shared a busy but fulfilling time behind the scenes and appreciated all the work done to bring the project to life.

Atlanta, Georgia

Filming for ‘Who’s Stalking My Family’ was primarily conducted in Atlanta, Georgia. Known as the Hollywood of the South, the city is a filming hub primed to support productions of all scales and genres. For ‘Who’s Stalking My Family,’ the filming sites were narrowed down and prepared in pre-production, and the team focused on meeting their tight production deadlines while shooting. This led to the team often working late into the night, especially for interior sequences where lighting could be controlled.

With a seasoned talent pool and generous film incentives, Atlanta is becoming a regular filming location for Lifetime productions. Some of the network’s movies shot in and around Atlanta include ‘Secrets Between Sisters,’ ‘You Can’t Take My Daughter,’ ‘My Two Husbands,’ ‘Buried Alive and Survived,’ ‘Miss Cleo Her Rise and Fall,’ ‘The Killer with No Name,’ ‘Abducted at an HBCU A Black Girl Missing Movie,’ and ‘Tempted by Love.’

Sharpsburg, Georgia

In addition to Atlanta, ‘Who’s Stalking My Family’ employed Sharpsburg, Georgia, as a filming location. Located in Coweta County, roughly 40 miles southwest of Atlanta, the small town provides a picturesque yet slightly isolated suburban backdrop that suits the film’s suspenseful atmosphere. Other productions shot in Sharpsburg include Lifetime’s ‘Who is Killing the Cheerleaders’ and ‘The Walking Dead.’

Who’s Stalking My Family Cast

The Lifetime movie is led by Kate Watson as Ivy Miller. Watson is a trained dancer who studied theater arts before making her film acting debut in ‘Profile,’ followed by supporting roles in ‘Deadly Hollywood Obsession,’ ‘American Psychos,’ and ‘Doctor Death.’ You may have also seen her in Tubi’s ‘Castaways’ as Lillia, ‘Bridge of the Doomed’ as Sgt. Hernandez, and ‘Fatal Memory’ as Grace. Kennedy Martin stars in ‘Who’s Stalking My Family’ as Sadie Miller. She also features in ‘Accident, Suicide or Murder,’ ‘The Wrong Cruise’ and ‘Healed by Grace 2.’ Starring opposite Martin is Jacob Kaufman as Colton Daniels. Kaufman is best known for his performance in ‘How to Snatch a Billionaire’ as Harrison Stark. His other credits include ‘Killing All My Sisters,’ ‘Face the Beat,’ and ‘Hope Again.’

Muretta Moss takes on the role of Lily Kennedy. She is known for essaying Carly in ‘My Two Husbands,’ Melissa in ‘Instacult,’ Darcy Johnson in ‘Nightmare Pageant Moms,’ and Margaret Pimkin in ‘The Boyfriend Trap.’ Supporting cast members include Gregory M. Mitchell as Detective Trafton, Will A. Holland as Leo Kennedy, Daniel Stine as Pete Kennedy, Aviva Sevilla as Carol, Rachael Murphy as Keisha, Gabriela DeNardo as Darla, Charles Christopher as George, and Liz DeCoudres as Angela Daniels. Other cast members featured in the film are Briana Coria as Jenna, Beliria Sims as Erin, Brenda Hurley as Young Angela Daniels, J Boone Smith Jr. as a cop, and Christine Cicci and David Cicci as college professors.

