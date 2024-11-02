Lifetime’s Secrets Between Sisters: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Helmed by Linden Ashby, ‘Secrets Between Sisters’ is a film about Cassie, a young woman haunted by her sister’s mysterious death at an underground club. Soon after learning about her sister’s tragic fate, Cassie realizes that there is a lot more to the obscurity in her sibling’s past than she is aware of. As she embarks on a relentless search for the truth, Cassie finds herself ensnared in a dangerous network of lies and hidden agendas. The deeper she digs, the more shocking revelations emerge—not only about her sister’s hidden life but also about those around her. However, the search also reveals alarming threats to her own life and that of her family. The Lifetime thriller unfolds around wintry, wooded suburban neighborhoods, amplifying the film’s suspenseful tone with quiet streets and a deceptive calm.

Where Was Secrets Between Sisters Filmed?

Filming for ‘Secrets Between Sisters’ took place in and around Atlanta, Georgia. Principal photography began in early December 2023 and was wrapped by December 19, 2023. The cast members shared positive experiences about their time behind the scenes together, appreciating the inspiring energy brought to the set by their co-stars. “Such an awesome 1st week on set filming with this group of powerhouse individuals for Lifetime movies! I absolutely love working with director (Linden Ashby) and alongside our star (Jessica Morris),” wrote actress Brey Noelle on Instagram. “I also get to have some special effects makeup by the talented (Audrey Taylor Hood) for this one! Very grateful and very inspired by this team.”

Atlanta, Georgia

Known as the Hollywood of the South, Atlanta served as the comprehensive filming destination for ‘Secrets Between Sisters.’ The film hub is recognized for its versatility with a diverse offering of landscapes that can mimic a variety of settings, from quiet suburban streets to a sprawling metropolis. For the movie, Atlanta also served as a relatively warm filming location in December, and the team could shoot in exterior locations with ease. For interior shots, Lifetime filmmakers are known to make use of grassroots-level production infrastructure, such as residences turned into private filming properties and smaller studios.

As one of the leading film production locations in the country, Atlanta is a popular shooting destination that attracts filmmakers with Georgia’s generous film incentives and the city’s skilled local crew base. The team’s positive experiences speak to Atlanta’s collaborative atmosphere and rich talent pool of cast members. Other Lifetime movies filmed in and around Atlanta include ‘Buried Alive and Survived,’ ‘Tempted by Love,’ ‘Miss Cleo Her Rise and Fall,’ ‘The Killer with No Name,’ ‘Abducted at an HBCU A Black Girl Missing Movie,’ ‘My Two Husbands,’ and ‘You Can’t Take My Daughter.’

Secrets Between Sisters Cast

‘Secrets Between Sisters’ is led by Jessica Morris starring as Cassie. She also co-wrote the movie with her husband, actor Rib Hillis. Morris is a seasoned actress who has over a hundred credits to her name and is best known for her performance as Jennifer Rappaport in ABC’s ‘One Life to Live.’ She is featured in Lifetime movies like ‘Couples Retreat Murder,’ ‘A Deadly Threat to My Family,’ ‘Secret Life of a Sorority Girl,’ and ‘My Doctor’s Secret Life.’ Her other works include ‘Party of Five’ as Helene, ‘Perception’ as Linda Mullane, Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’ as Amy Holmes.

Brey Noelle steps into the role of Miranda. The up-and-coming actress has honed her skill in ‘The Wedding Arrangement’ as Cindy Stofferwitz, ‘Crazy Neighborhood Moms’ as Kira, and ‘Your Boyfriend is Mine’ as Calli Gordon. ‘Secrets Between Sisters’ features Daniel Stine as Steven. You may have seen Stine in the role of Andrew Wallace in ‘Heart of the Manor,’ Mitchell Sims in ‘Midway to Love,’ and Hillman in ‘Virginia Minnesota.’

Supporting cast members include Michael Bonini as Rufus, Christie Leverette as Robin, Sharonne Lanier as Detective Andrews, and John Castle as Lyle. Other cast members include Brian Childers as Bob, Kristen Grace Gonzalez as Amber, William McKinney as Kevin, Brianna Abruzzo as Ariel, Charles Christopher as Dr. Golding, Jeff Huth as Officer Holt, and John Algeo as Solerno.

