Lifetime’s The Killer with No Name: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Taking inspiration from true events, Jeff Hare occupies the director’s chair for Lifetime’s ‘The Killer with No Name.’ The thriller film focuses on a renowned podcast host named Fiona, who takes a trip to her small hometown after several years for her parents’ anniversary celebrations. During her time there, she gets pulled into an unsolved case and begins to investigate it herself. In an unexpected turn of events, she ends up encountering a power-hungry predator who tries their best to conceal any evidence of their crimes and stay out of the radar.

While she is in the middle of a cat-and-mouse chase with the criminal, Fiona must ensure that she does not become the next victim in the search for truth. Besides the engaging narrative, the intriguing visuals and locations in the backdrop also play their part in keeping the viewers hooked from the beginning to the end.

The Killer with No Name Filming Locations

Shooting for ‘The Killer with No Name’ reportedly took place entirely in Georgia, specifically in Atlanta. From what we can tell, principal photography for the Lifetime production was carried out in the spring of 2024, sometime between April and May. The cast and crew members had a lot of fun on set while shooting the movie.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, served as the primary production location for ‘The Killer with No Name.’ Throughout the shooting process, the filming unit set up camp in different places in and around the city to tape pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops. The night scenes outdoors were supposedly shot in a secluded area on location. As far as the portions set in a stable are concerned, they were also possibly recorded in and around an actual stable. When it comes to other indoor scenes, including the police station scenes and party scenes, it is possible that the production team of ‘The Killer with No Name’ took over a sound stage or two of one of the film studios in and around Atlanta, such as Tyler Perry Studios, Shadowbox Studios, Trilith Studios, Atlanta Metro Studios, and Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta.

In the aerial or establishing shots, many of you might spot several prominent buildings and attractions in the background, including the Georgia State Capitol, Bank of America Plaza, the World of Coca-Cola, Truist Plaza, and One Atlantic Center. Over the years, many filmmakers have utilized the locales of Atlanta for the production of different kinds of projects. Besides ‘The Killer with No Name,’ movies and TV shows like ‘Reptile,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ ‘No Good Deed,’ ‘Ozark,’ and ‘Pieces of Her.’

The Killer with No Name Cast

In ‘The Killer with No Name,’ Kabby Borders essays the role of Fiona, the podcast host who investigates the unsolved case. With more than a decade of experience working in the industry under her belt, she has been a part of various projects. For instance, she stars as Wendy in ‘Extracurricular Activities,’ Becky in ‘Secrets in the Woods,’ Amy in ‘The Happiness Playbook,’ Brooke in ‘My Two Husbands,’ and Jessika in ‘Exposed.’ Adam Harper stars opposite Kabby Borders in the Lifetime production. Many of you might recognize him from ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime,’ where he portrayed Carl.

The multi-talented actor also features in ‘Nightmare Pageant Moms,’ ‘Murder at the Country Club,’ ‘My Husband’s Seven Wives,’ ‘My Killer Reunion,’ and ‘Danger on Party Island.’ Besides the lead actors, the thriller film also consists of other talented actors in important yet supporting roles, including Brianna Butler, Will Holland as Joseph, John Castle as Sheriff John Walker, Brian Childers as Sheriff Rafael, Rachel Hale as Emily Holt, and Beth Felice as Cecily. Moreover, while Paul Ryden appears as Barry, John J. Tierney features as Whitey. A couple of other faces in the movie are Jean V. Alexander and John Zuppo, who portrays a waiter.

