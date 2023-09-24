Where Was Lifetime’s Murder at the Country Club Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

With Dave Thomas filling the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘Murder at the Country Club’ is a mystery thriller film that focuses on Cassie, a young woman who works at a country club as an assistant manager, content with her job. But this changes when she comes across several corrupt activities at the prestigious country club. Since she was raised to raise her voice against the wrong, she decides to expose the corrupt practices but little does she know that her life would take a completely different turn in doing so.

After exposing the dark truth about the country club, Cassie finds out that her life is in danger and must escape the clutches of the corrupt individuals associated with the club. Originally titled ‘Country Club Scandal,’ the thriller movie unfolds mainly at a country club, where most of the action takes place. Whether it is the beautiful interiors of the country club or the expansive outdoors, it is bound to raise curiosity in the minds of the viewers regarding the actual filming sites of the film. If you are in the same boat, allow us to get rid of your curiosity!

Murder at the Country Club Filming Locations

‘Murder at the Country Club’ was filmed in Georgia, particularly in Metro Atlanta. Principal photography for the thriller film got underway in late February 2023 and continued for a few weeks, before getting wrapped up in March of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time, and traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime movie!

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Most of the shooting for ‘Murder at the Country Club’ was carried out in and around Metro Atlanta with the eponymous city being the metropolitan area’s cultural, economic, and demographic center. The city of Atlanta also served as one of the prominent production locations for the movie as the filming unit made the most of its vast and versatile terrains to shoot several pivotal sequences. For taping most of the interior scenes, they probably set up camp inside actual establishments as well as on a soundstage or two of one of the film studios in Metro Atlanta.

The production team of ‘Murder at the Country Club’ also traveled just outside of the metropolitan area to the city of LaGrange. To be specific, they taped many important scenes in and around the Hills & Dales Estate at 1916 Hills and Dales Drive in LaGrange, which served as the country club where the murder upon which the entire narrative revolves takes place. Completed construction in 1916 for textile magnate Fuller Earle Callaway and his wife Ida Cason Callaway, the historic home sprawls across 13,000 square feet and consists of several gardens.

As far as the exterior portions are concerned, they were recorded across Atlanta and its surrounding areas. Thus, you are likely to spot several local landmarks and attractions in the backdrop of some scenes, including the Georgia State Capitol, The World of Coca-Cola, Bank of America Plaza, and Centennial Olympic Park.

Murder at the Country Club Cast

Atlanta-born Alex Mitchell headlines the cast by portraying the role of Cassie. You may recognize the actress from her work on shows and films like ‘Sprung,’ ‘Candy,’ ‘Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery,’ and ‘A Jealous Friendship.’ Joining Alex in the Lifetime production is Adam Harper, who essays the character of Frank. The actor is best known for his performance on ‘The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America,’ ‘The Blacklist‘ and ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime.’ He also stars in several other movie and TV projects ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘American Dynasty,’ ‘Uncoupled,’ and ‘Nightmare Pageant Moms.’

The cast of ‘Murder at the Country Club’ is packed with a bunch of talented actors. Donald Ome appears as Brad Randolf, while Layla Cushman stars as Ava. Other actors in the supporting cast include Dilon Ballard as Jeb, Danielle LaGrange as Vanessa, Kayla Gibson as Georgia, Cade Gass as Owen, Kyle Findley as Jamie, Cody Kahaku as Milo, and Alex Bowling as Tracy Harkin.

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s One Night Stand Murder Filmed? Who is in the Cast?