7 Shows Like Uncoupled You Must See

Created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, Netflix’s romantic series ‘Uncoupled’ centers around Michael Lawson and Colin McKenna, who cherishes an admirable relationship for seventeen years while living in New York City. Their togetherness comes to an end when Colin breaks up with Michael without even offering a reason. Michael opens a new chapter of his life after Colin moves on from his life, trying to find love again in his 40s with the help of his best friends Billy Burns, Stanley James, and business partner Suzanne Prentiss.

The show succeeds in depicting the nuances of midlife dating, friendships, and contemporary gay experience. Captivated by the series, we have compiled a list of shows that deserves a look after watching the Neil Patrick Harris-starrer. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Uncoupled’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Divorce (2016-2019)

HBO’s comedy show ‘Divorce’ revolves around Frances and Robert Dufresne, a married couple who deals with their divorce after Robert discovers that Frances has an affair. Starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church, the series progresses through the events that unfold after they decide to move forward with their divorce. Like Michael and Colin, Frances and Robert are a middle-aged couple who confronts separation while living in New York City. The drawn-out divorce proceedings of the couple also remind us of the long time Michael gets stuck with his attachment with Colin even after their separation while he goes out with other men.

6. Vicious (2013-2016)

Created by Gary Janetti and Mark Ravenhill, ITV’s British sitcom ‘Vicious’ revolves around Freddie Thornhill and Stuart Bixby, who are in a relationship for nearly fifty years. They frequently entertain guests in their Covent Garden flat and the series progresses through the intricacies of their relationship that has been lasting for decades. ‘Uncoupled’ and ‘Vicious’ offer distinct dimensions of same-sex relationships. The couple in both shows have been together for many years and they both deal with the complications of being together for such a period. Like Michael and Colin, who entertain Stanley, the Jonathans, and Billy, Freddie and Stuart are part of an appealing social group.

5. Men of a Certain Age (2009-2011)

TNT’s comedy series ‘Men of a Certain Age’ follows three friends named Joe, Owen, and Terry, who are in their late 40s. The trio confronts the harsh realities of middle age and deals with the midlife crises together. Like Michael, Colin, and their friends in ‘Uncoupled,’ the protagonists of the show attempt to make sense of their middle-aged existence. Like the trio of Michael, Billy, and Stanley extend their support to each other, the trio of Joe, Owen, and Terry make each other’s life easier. We can even consider Billy as a gay version of Terry, an unmarried man who seeks much younger dates.

4. Will & Grace (1998-2020)

NBC’s sitcom ‘Will & Grace’ centers around the lives of gay lawyer Will Truman and his straight friend Grace Adler. Created by David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, the series progresses through appealing events that occur in each other’s life. Like ‘Uncoupled,’ ‘Will & Grace’ prominently focuses on a gay man living in New York City who deals with several personal concerns while cherishing a successful career. Will and Grace’s endearing relationship also reminds us of Michael’s companionship with Suzanne. If you wish to watch the depiction of gay life in New York City before the invention of Grindr, the 18-time Primetime Emmy winner is arguably the best choice.

3. Sex and the City (1998-2004)

‘Uncoupled’ is basically a gay version of HBO’s romantic series ‘Sex and the City.’ Created by Darren Star, the co-creator of ‘Uncoupled,’ the series revolves around the iconic group of Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes, following their romantic, sexual, and professional lives, friendships, and other relationships. ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Uncoupled’ are set in New York City, both depicting the intricacies that govern forming and sustaining love against the backdrop of the great city. The group of four women is guaranteed to make one think of Michael, Billy, and Stanley as well.

2. Looking (2014-2015)

While ‘Uncoupled’ depicts the life and love experiences of three gay friends based in modern-day New York City, HBO’s comedy-drama ‘Looking’ depicts the similar experiences of another three gay friends based in modern-day San Francisco. The series follows the lives of Patrick Murray, Agustín Lanuez, and Dom Basaluzzo, who navigate gay relationships, careers, and families like Michael, Stanley, and Billy do in ‘Uncoupled.’ Created by Michael Lannan, the series also explores the changes that dictate the experiences of the new generation of gay men like ‘Uncoupled,’ which explores the changes that happened in the gay dating scene.

1. Queer as Folk (2000-2005)

Based on the eponymous television series by Russell T Davies, Showtime’s drama series ‘Queer as Folk’ prominently revolves around the lives of Brian Kinney, Justin Taylor, Michael Novotny, Emmett Honeycutt, and Ted Schmidt, five gay men who live in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, exploring their relationships. While ‘Uncoupled’ centers around the gay community of New York City, which includes Michael, Colin, Stanley, Billy, the Jonathans, etc., the Showtime show centers around the gay community of Pittsburgh. Both shows depict the nuances and characteristics of several types of gay relationships as well.

