15 Best Gay Shows on Netflix Right Now

It has only been a few years since the issue of alternate sexualities has managed to enter the mainstream consciousness. Man has always been a creature of habit, and whenever something goes out of the way, the natural reaction of human beings is to stigmatize it and keep it under the wraps. This tendency has hindered the possibilities of conversation on non-heteronormative sexualities for a long, long time. Only in recent years has there been an eagerness to talk about the LGBTQ community and make content centering around such characters.

Despite homosexual relationships having been decriminalized in many countries around the world, there is still a stigma associated with it. With more and more TV shows and films about homosexual relationships being made, the taboo surrounding it should cease to exist in the coming years. If you are interested in watching TV shows which deal with same-sex relationships, then you have come to the right place. Here’s the list of really good gay shows on Netflix that are available to stream right now:

15. Elite (2018 -)

The life of Samuel, Nadia, and Christian takes an unexpected turn when their school collapses, and they suddenly find themselves admitted to Las Encinas, one of the most elite schools in the country. All of this is made possible by a scholarship offered by the construction company that is deemed responsible for their previous school’s collapse. However, the trio soon learns that they are not welcome as equals by their peers, who ostracize them for no fault of their own. The drama that unfolds in the following months forms the crux of ‘Elite,’ a thriller teen drama television series created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona.

14. EastSiders (2012-)

The critically acclaimed ‘EastSiders’ premiered in 2012 and three seasons of the show have been released till date. Van Hansis and Kit Williamson portray the two leading characters of the show, Thom and Cal, who have been dating for four years when we meet them for the first time. One day, Cal finds out that Thom has been cheating on him. Cal decides to do the same and ends up cheating on Thom with Jeremy, the same guy Thom is having an affair with. This discovery naturally leads to serious problems in their relationship. Besides starring as a protagonist, Kit Williamson is also the creator, writer, and director of the series. ‘EastSiders’ is a completely independent production with all the episodes in the first season, barring the first two, and the entirety of the second season being produced by collecting funds using Kickstarter campaigning.

13. Call My Agent (2015-)

This French TV series deals with the world of entertainment and its many nuances and intricacies. The series follows the characters Andrea, Mathias, Gabriel, and Arlette, all of whom are talent agents. It is through their eyes that we get to see the inner workings of the crazy world of showbiz and glamour. Among these friends, Andrea is a lesbian and she meets a girl called Colette Brancillon through a dating app. Their relationship takes up a unique subplot in the series as we see them go through various ups and downs until a major incident brings them close. When they were going through a rough patch in their relationship, Andrea had a threesome one night and ended up getting pregnant. She confides in Colette and we see the latter promising Andrea that she will definitely help her get through this ordeal. This series was loved by both critics and audiences, The show has also won the ACS Awards in France for Best TV Series, Best Actress, and Best Writer.

12. Bonding (2019 – 2021)

Featuring stand-out performances by Zoe Levin, Brendan Scannell, Micah Stock, and Theo Stockman, ‘Bonding’ is a dark comedy streaming television series created by Rightor Doyle. The story revolves around a young woman named Tiff, who is working as a dominatrix while handling the pressure of grad school in New York City. However, an unexpected reunion with Pete, her gay high school BFF, gives Tiff the much-needed opportunity to incorporate some safety and stability in her job. After getting hired as an assistant, Pete takes care of the things behind the scene. But apart from the purely professional help, the duo soon grows closer to one another, which eventually helps them find themselves.

11. Schitt’s Creek (2015-)

The famous comedian Eugene Levy and his son Daniel Levy are the co-creators and cast members of this show. Eugene plays the role of Johnny Rose, the patriarch of a rich family which has lost all its fortunes. Johnny’s wife’s name is Moira Rose, and they have two children named David and Alexis. After their business manager cheats them, the only asset they have is a small town called Schitt’s Creek. They move to the town, but their overtly high society manners seem too out of place in this town. As the Roses try and deal with their new lives, we discover that David (played by Daniel Levy) is a pansexual person. This non-heteronormative sexuality of David does put him in complicated situations in the small town of Schitt’s Creek. The first season of the series received mildly positive reviews, but since then, all the other seasons have been critical darlings, with the series’ brilliant sense of humor and quirky characters striking a chord both with the audience and critics.

10. Special (2019-)

Ryan O’Connell is the star of this series, as he is the writer, executive producer, and lead actor of ‘Special’. O’Connell’s character is named Ryan Hayes. Hayes is a guy suffering from mild cerebral palsy. He is also a homosexual man. But nothing can possibly deter him from enjoying life, and thus, we see Ryan trying to make the best of his opportunities and living life to the fullest. The show received mostly positive reviews from critics.

9. Degrassi: Next Class (2016-2017)

The ‘Degrassi’ universe has been spawning a number of interesting TV shows of late, and ‘Degrassi: Next Class’ is one among them. This show is one of the best of the Degrassi universe. It deals with a bunch of young adults studying in a school and growing up together. It is in the first season of the series where we see the seven main characters go through a lot of ups and downs in their lives, including facing severe racism and homophobia. Each episode has a particular structure, where it follows three different plotlines. Three seasons of the show have been produced till date.

8. Grace & Frankie (2015-)

‘Grace and Frankie’ is a warm, funny and innovative show. It follows the lives of two women, Grace and Frankie, and their lives after getting divorced. The reason that the two have gotten divorced is that their husbands have started dating each other. Thus, these two women, having no one else in their lives, decide to give each other support and start living with each other. While Grace is a successful businesswoman with a huge fortune, Frankie is a free-spirited art teacher. Their unique characteristics and the brilliant performances by Jane Fonda (Grace) and Lily Tomlin (Frankie) have made the show very popular among its audiences. Even critics have adored this unique comedy.

7. Wynonna Earp (2016-)

One of the coolest shows on Netflix featuring a female lead character is definitely ‘Wynonna Earp’. The lead character of the show is a descendant of the famous Wyatt Earp. Wynnona and her sister live in a town called Purgatory. This is a haunted place and Wynonna has to regularly fight demons, revenants, and the ghosts of many outlaws of the Wild West that Wyatt Earp had gunned down. Her sister Waverly is an interesting character. She is also quite impressive with guns, but she has a subplot of her own wherein she dates the woman who is the Purgatory Sheriff’s Deputy. The series has mostly met with positive responses from critics for its unique portrayal of supernatural creatures while also maintaining an engaging storyline.

6. Queer Eye (2018-)

The concept of this show is quite unlike anything we have seen before. ‘Queer Eye’ is the only reality show on this list and the series follows five gay men who are well-established in their own professions. They are experts in fashion, culture, grooming, design, and culture. In the show, they help men understand the likes and dislikes of women from a feminine perspective and help them choose the right stuff for their dates accordingly. The five of them focus on one guest per episode. The first season of the show boasts of an incredible 97% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also been honored with a number of Emmy Awards.

5. Crashing (2016)

Created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, ‘Crashing’ is a comedy-drama television miniseries directed by George Kane. The Jonathan Bailey and Julie Dray-starrer follow a group of twenty-somethings who are tasked to look after a disused hospital as property guardians for cheaper rent. While their relationship is professional at the beginning, the dynamics soon change as they find themselves dealing with personal baggage along with sexual tension.

4. Someone Has to Die (2020 -)

‘Someone Has to Die’ or ‘Alguien tiene que morir’ follows a wealthy couple in 1950s Spain who summon their son from Mexico. The duo plans to introduce him to his fiancée, but they are completely clueless that their son has his own secrets. So, when they learn that their son shares a relationship with a Mexican classical dancer, the conservative parents are naturally infuriated. As the word spreads around the town about the gay couple, the wealthy couple decides to deal with it in their own twisted ways.

Read More: Best Western Shows on Netflix

3. Love Alarm (2019 – 2021)

Based on Chon Kye-young’s webtoon of the same name, ‘Love Alarm’ is a South Korean romantic drama series developed by Jiyoung Park. The show follows Kim Jojo, a young adult dealing with personal adversities who finds about a potential lover in his vicinity through an app. But with personal struggles already limiting his life in different ways, will Kim embrace a romantic affair when he needs all the emotional support he can get?

2. One Day at a Time (2017-2019)

‘One Day At A Time‘ is based on a 1970s sitcom of the same name. The series follows a Cuban-American lady, Penelope Alvarez, who struggles to manage her life and relationships. Being in the army, she was earlier under strict rules and had to suppress a lot of desires and passions. This has also ended her marriage with her husband who turned into an alcoholic after returning from the army. Later, Penelope realizes that she is a lesbian and takes time to come out to her family. The series has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The three seasons of the show have received ratings of 94%, 100%, and 100% respectively.

Read More: Best Paranormal Shows on Netflix

1. Orange is the New Black (2013-)

One of the first and most popular original shows by Netflix, ‘Orange Is The New Black‘ follows the story of a character called Piper Chapman. She is in jail when we meet her for the first time, and the series follows her life in the penitentiary as she deals with various other women criminals. Chapman has been jailed because she helped her drug dealer boyfriend launder some money. Inside the jail, she witnesses several sexual relationships between the women of the prison and begins to understand the severe problems women face in such institutions. The series is based on a true story written by Piper Kerman on her own life.

Read More: Best Travel Shows on Netflix