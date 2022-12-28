Where Was Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Juel Taylor, Netflix’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ is a science fiction comedy movie that follows a trio of different personalities — Fontaine, Yo-Yo, and Slick Charles. They smell something fishy in their neighborhood and begin investigating a brooding government conspiracy right beneath their hood. When Fontaine gets shot by his rival Isaac, he wakes up in his bed the following morning totally unharmed, which causes confusion amongst the trio. Curious to get to the bottom of the situation, their search leads them to a shady underground workstation where the government performs experiments on the Black people of the locality.

Fontaine realizes that he is controlled by Nixon’s artificial clone and decides to do something about the white overlords exploiting his neighborhood. John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx team up as the protagonistic trio in the movie, all of whom elevate the quality of the narrative with their brilliant onscreen performances. Meanwhile, the relatively darker undertone set against the backdrop of the eerie location of the underground complex is enough to make one wonder where ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ was shot. If you have the same question, you might be interested in what we have to share about it!

They Cloned Tyrone Filming Locations

‘They Cloned Tyrone’ was filmed in Georgia and South Africa, specifically in Metro Atlanta and Cape Town. The principal photography for the sci-fi movie commenced in early December 2020 and wrapped up in March 2021. Now without further ado, let’s follow the trio on their quest to take down the government-backed lab, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ were lensed in Metro Atlanta, the most populous metropolitan statistical area in Georgia. The filming unit reportedly utilized the facilities of the Shadowbox Studios (formerly known as Blackhall Studios) at 1415 Constitution Road Southeast in Atlanta. Spread across 850,000 square feet, the film studio is home to nine sound stages ranging in size from 19,200 to 38,400 square feet, wardrobe space, mill space, storage space, and an office real estate to accommodate the entire team of cast and crew members.

All these amenities make Shadowbox Studios an ideal filming site for different kinds of projects. Besides, the production team supposedly traveled across the metropolitan area to record various scenes against suitable backdrops. Metro Atlanta is home to a number of tourist attractions and sites of interest, including the Center for Puppetry Arts, Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Georgia Aquarium, and National Center for Civil and Human Rights, to name a few.

Cape Town, South Africa

According to reports, it appears that the cast and crew members of ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ also set up camp in Cape Town, the legislative capital, the oldest city, and the second largest city of South Africa, for taping a few scenes for the movie. Situated on the shore of Table Bay, Cape Town’s economy depends heavily on the tourism sector as millions of tourists visit the city every year. The city consists of many cultural attractions, such as the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, the Two Oceans Aquarium, the Table Mountain National Park, and Boulders Beach.

Read More: Best Science Fiction Movies on Amazon Prime