My Killer Reunion: Shooting Locations and Filming Details

Helmed by director Dave Thomas, ‘My Killer Reunion’ puzzles us with a college reunion going terribly wrong, as one of the alumni is murdered, and the killer is among the assembled invitees. Claire and James, a married couple, arrive at the dazzling venue, and before celebrations can begin, Victor, Claire’s ex-boyfriend, is found dead. There are former rivalries and flames within the batchmates, and it will take a careful investigation by Claire to single out the killer and their motives, lest they strike again. Watching the mystery unfold in a splendid mansion resting in a hushed neighborhood, you might ponder the location these college friends decided to have the reunion in, curious as to where filming took place.

My Killer Reunion Was Filmed in Georgia

‘My Killer Reunion’ was filmed entirely in Atlanta, Georgia, and simply titled ‘Killer Reunion’ during the course of production. Principal photography began on June 30, 2023, and was wrapped up in over three weeks by July 22 of the same year. Let us take a closer look at the location chosen to film the Lifetime movie.

Atlanta, Georgia

Located in central Georgia, Atlanta was used as the sole filming location for ‘My Killer Reunion.’ Boasting a blend of modernity and historical charm, the diverse metropolis offers a compelling setting for filming the Lifetime murder mystery movie. The city’s urban landscapes vary from its bustling downtown to its historic neighborhoods, and provide plenty of intriguing backdrops for suspenseful narratives. In the case of the Lifetime production, the team went with a secluded historic neighborhood to set the scene for a crime of passion.

Despite the continuous days of extensive filming, the cast and crew appeared to be in high spirits. The actresses shared behind-the-scenes reels on Instagram, dancing and grooving to music as they appreciated the team helping put together their wardrobe, applying makeup, and styling their hair. The camera and electrical department had their own frolics in frequent posts; seen changing lenses, orbiting the set after scenes, capturing everyone hard at work, and recording behind-the-scenes tomfoolery. After wrapping up filming, actor Britton Webb summed up his experience in a post saying, “Working with talent from near and far, if you love what you do, you never have to work a day in your life.”

While ‘My Killer Reunion’ was filmed in a particular suburban neighborhood in Atlanta, the city offers picturesque filming sites, and iconic landmarks, such as the historic Fox Theatre, the captivating BeltLine trail, a canvas of sleek skyscrapers, and preserved historical sites. Furthermore, due to its attractive tax incentives, cost-effective production facilities, robust infrastructure, diverse filming locations, and favorable climate, Atlanta stands as a go-to hub for the film industry.

Some prominent movies and shows that were drawn to the vibrant state capital to be filmed are, ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ ‘Reptile,’ ‘Ozark,’ ‘Office Christmas Party,’ ‘Blockers,’ and ‘Pain Hustlers.’ The city has been a promising, atmospheric, and economical choice for creating Lifetime movies as well. These include, ‘Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta,’ The Kept Mistress Killer,’ ‘Nightmare Pageant Moms,’ ‘Very Valentine,’ and ‘A Taste of Christmas.’

My Killer Reunion Cast

The murder mystery film features an ensemble cast with Brittney Q. Hill as Claire, Carrie Schroeder as Morgan, Adam Harper as Trevor, Britton Webb as Victor, Michael Stiggers as James, Tatiana Le’Joy as Iris, Wendy Wynne as Whitney, and LaKeta Booker as Gina. Brittney Q. Hill is a Los Angeles-based actress who you may have seen essaying the role of Emilia Connors in ‘Nightmare Pageant Moms,’ Pam Prescott in ‘The Kept Mistress Killer,’ and Latrese Fenner in ‘Snap.’ Carrie Schroeder is known for enacting Dr. Sigourney Gaines in ‘I Am Frankie,’ Camille in ‘Why Women Kill,’ Maggie Newell in ‘Just What the Doctor Ordered,’ and Rena in ‘Malicious Motives.’

Adam Harper is an actor, director and writer who you may have seen starring in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ as Harris, Trucker in ‘The Blacklist,’ and Carl in ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime.’ Britton Webb is an actor with experience working in the sound, script, and continuity departments. He has been featured in ‘Emancipation,’ ‘NCIS: New Orleans,’ ‘Your Honor,’ and ‘Daisy Jones & The Six.’ Other supporting cast include Fred Galyean as Detective Murphy, John Castle as Dr. Ethan, Christian Blaque Meier as Sebastian, Charles Christopher as Michael, and Kate Riddle as Reunion Attendee.

