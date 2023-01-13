10 Shows Like Your Honor You Must See

Showtime’s ‘Your Honor’ follows the story of Michael Desiato, a judge who incessantly breaks the law to save his son after a mob boss’s son is killed in a hit-and-run. The show explores the fall of a man who was supposed to be the protector of the law to become the very person who breaks it. It forces the audience to consider their own feelings on the matter, asking them what they would do if they were in Michael’s place. The show is intense and full of many exciting twists which always keep the audience on edge about the fate of the Desiato family. If you loved watching the show and are looking for more TV series that explore similar themes and similar scenarios, then we’ve compiled a perfect list for you. Here are the TV shows like ‘Your Honor’ that you can watch on Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services.

10. Truth Be Told (2019-)

One of the things that ‘Your Honor’ highlights through its story’s that evading the law might be easy but fate has a way of always delivering justice. In ‘Truth Be Told’, we find an investigative reporter on the search for truth. She starts a true crime podcast that leads to the reopening of a decades-old case. What makes things trickier for her is that the new evidence reveals that the man who was convicted for that crime never actually committed it, and it was the reporter who helped put him behind bars.

9. Prodigal Son (2019-2021)

In ‘Your Honor’, Michael tries to save his son, who unintentionally committed a crime. In ‘Prodigal Son’, the position is reversed and we find a man trying to come to terms with the fact that his father is a murderer. Things take a more interesting turn when it is revealed that his father is actually a psychopathic serial killer, and now he needs his father’s help in figuring out the identity of a copycat killer.

8. The Perfect Mother (2021)

One of the things that makes the audience root for Michael and Adam is that the crime was a mistake and they had tried to come clean about it at first. It is understandable that a man would want to save his son from a mob boss. But what if the crime was intentional? What do you do when you discover that your child pre-planned someone’s murder and is now trying to hide it? In ‘The Perfect Mother’, a woman does everything in her power to save her daughter who is accused of murder. She believes that her daughter is innocent, but as new evidence comes to light, she is forced to consider the possibility that she might not know her child as much as she thought she did.

7. Home Before Dark (2020- )

Inspired by the life of a real journalist, ‘Home Before Dark’ follows the story of Hilde, a young journalist, who moves to a small town where her father used to live. As she starts to unearth the secrets of the place and of its people, she discovers a terrible secret, a crime that everyone tried to bury deep. Things get all the more complicated when she discovers that her father was also involved in it. This leads her to dig deeper into the mystery, only to realize that she was probably better off not knowing anything.

6. American Rust (2021-)

‘Your Honor’ follows the story of a judge who breaks the law to save his son after he kills another boy by accident. ‘American Rust’ follows a similar scenario, though the killer is not an immediate blood relative of the man who needs to save him. Del Harris is the chief of police in a small Pennsylvanian town. He is in love with Grace and finds himself in a difficult situation when her son, Billy is accused of murder. Harris wants to follow the law on this matter, but he has to compromise his ideals in order to save Billy. But there is only so far he can go when it comes to breaking the law.

5. A Mother’s Son (2012)

In ‘Your Honor’, Adam kills a boy by mistake and runs away from the scene. However, as soon as he reaches home, he comes clean to his father, who then advises him to confess to the police. The fact that his son was ready to do the right thing makes it easier for Michael to fight for him, also giving the audience a reason to like them, wishing they get away with it. In ‘A Mother’s Son’, things are more complicated for a woman who discovers something incriminating her son, and fears that he might have been involved in the brutal murder of a girl. Because he doesn’t outright confess it, the mother isn’t sure whether he really did it, and if it was a mistake or was premeditated.

4. For Life (2020-2021)

Trying to evade the law while being on its wrong side is difficult. But the task becomes even more difficult when you have done nothing wrong and still have to move mountains to prove your innocence. ‘For Life’ follows the story of one such man. Aaron Wallace was sent to prison for life and that was when he had nothing to do with the crime. His wrongful incarceration leads him to fight for other such people, while also trying to find a way to his own freedom.

3. Defending Jacob (2020)

Based on the novel of the same name by William Landay, ‘Defending Jacob’ follows the story of a man, who is an assistant district attorney, whose son is charged with murder. The show focuses on the man and his wife trying to prove their son’s innocence, while the whole world falls apart around them. The plot has a few similarities with ‘Your Honor’, focusing on the lengths to which parents are willing to go to save their children.

2. Guilt (2019-)

In ‘Your Honor’, Michael’s know-how of the law allows him the opportunity to bend the rules in his favor and save his son as well as the criminals who pose a danger to them. What happens to someone who knows nothing about the law? How do they evade it? How do they keep their secret, especially as more and more people start to get involved in it? ‘Guilt’ explores this scenario, where two brothers get involved in a hit-and-run on their way from a wedding. They kill an old man, and this starts the story in which they have to come up with new ways to keep their crime a secret from everyone else. While they don’t want to go to prison, they also suffer the guilt of having killed a man. The show expands the theme by exploring the arcs of other people in the story.

1. How to Get Away With Murder (2014-2020)

‘Your Honor’ shows us how the ones with an intimate knowledge of the law are in the best position to abuse it and sway things to their favor. While Michael has to do bad things for the love of his son, in ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ a criminal defense attorney and law professor finds herself in a situation where she has to find a way out of being implicated in a murder. Some of her students also get entangled in the murder investigation, which creates further problems for all of them.

