Lifetime’s When Mom Becomes a Murderer: Filming Locations and Cast Details

The Lifetime true crime movie, ‘When Mom Becomes a Murderer,’ revolves around Ellie, an introverted teenager who, after graduating high school, dreams of exploring the outside world, starting with her summer vacations. However, her mother stands in her way and occasionally lectures her on family values and trust. Ellie sneaks into a bar with a fake ID with the help of her classmate and new, outgoing friend, Nancy Meyers. When her mother finds out, she resorts to a stricter approach. When Nancy ends up dead, the cops show up at Ellie’s doorstep with her mom’s necklace.

The death of Nancy derails Ellie’s relationship with her mother and leads her to suspect the latter of murder, only to discover that her mom has a secret past involving a similar crime. Desperate to uncover the truth, Ellie meets a companion, and the two begin their research. However, she soon realizes she shouldn’t trust strangers either. Directed by Paula Elle, ‘When Mom Becomes a Murderer’ is inspired by a horrific true story. In addition to its suspenseful narration — occasionally knocking on the doors of the horror genre — the thriller also utilizes visuals and locations to highlight the motivations of its characters and engage viewers further.

When Mom Becomes a Murderer Filming Locations

While no references to original places are made within the movie, ‘When Mom Becomes a Murderer’ was filmed in November 2023 in Kelowna. The crew utilized some stock footage by recording aerial views of the Rocky Mountains. Ironically, the movie ends up featuring the extreme ends of the long mountain chain, elevating the central juxtaposition of locations featured in the film. The brighter, broader landscapes attract Ellie, but she must pass through ominous cliffs that symbolically align with her mother’s oppressive influence.

Kelowna, British Columbia

‘When Mom Becomes a Murderer’ was primarily shot in Kelowna, British Columbia. The city’s perfect views of Okanagan Valley were utilized. Real areas around Sandhills Drive were taped, while the setpieces for the local library and Ellie’s house were constructed within a studio. The team also featured aerial shots of downtown Kelowna, highlighting the city’s stunning views and light skyscrapers. Additionally, numerous dark and empty streets are featured in the narrative to enhance the slasher element.

Both the eastern and western ends of Gibbs Road were taped, but the Gibbs Lookout cliff, a crucial site within the events of the movie, was a fictional place supposedly recorded on Lochview Trail at Road, on the terrains of Okanagan Lake. Kelowna Concierge at 1310 Water Street was seemingly chosen as the site where Ellie attempts to pry about her mother’s past. The fictional Roadhouse Dive Bar, possibly a reference to the classic Patrick Swayze movie and embodying its interior, was constructed within the studio.

Salt Lake City, Utah

The crew of ‘When Mom Becomes a Murderer’ recorded stock footage and B-rolls of the Salt Lake City metropolitan area, including the Salt Lake City–Ogden–Provo Combined Statistical Area. Lakeview, a popular tourist spot adjacent to Provo in Orem, Utah County, was explored. Multiple establishing shots were taped in the region, solidifying Orem as the movie’s primary location.

When Mom Becomes a Murderer Cast

Lauren K. Robek and Matreya Scarrwener take on the lead roles in ‘When Mom Becomes a Murderer.’ Scarrwener is well-recognized for her performances in similar thriller movies, such as ‘Killing for Extra Credit,’ ‘Soft-Spoken Weepy Cult Child,’ and ‘Lies Between Friends.’ Robek is best known for supporting appearances in popular shows, including ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie‘ as Maggie Murdaugh. Her other episodic appearances include ‘Lucifer,’ ‘Supernatural,’ and ‘Stargate SG-1.’ Spencer Borgeson plays Simon, the brother of another girl Ellie’s mother murdered in the past. Borgeson is recognized for his work in the thrillers ‘The Ice Rink Murders‘ and ‘Prey for the Bride.’

Beth Fotheringham plays Carla, Simon’s mother, who wants to avenge her daughter by killing Ellie. Fotheringham is known for numerous holiday-themed movies, such as ‘Serving Up the Holidays,’ ‘Just Like a Christmas Movie,’ and ‘My Favorite Christmas Tree.’ Emily Giannozio portrays Nancy Meyers, the outgoing girl who lends Ellie a hand of friendship only for misfortune to come her way. Tyler Cody plays one of the cute guys Ellie wishes to talk to. Mike Bhangu and Wayne Corbeil also appear as unnamed police and security personnel.

