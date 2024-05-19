Lifetime’s The Ice Rink Murders: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Originally titled ‘Death Spiral,’ Lifetime’s ‘The Ice Rink Murders’ is a thriller film that follows an elite up-and-coming figure skater named Megan, whose dream of making it big in the skating world was put on hold when she went away from the ice for a while. After returning to the ice rink, euphoria takes over her, but it doesn’t take long before her euphoric state turns into something serious and frightening as there lurks a killer who targets skaters.

Following several strange deaths and weird accidents at her elite skating training center, Megan realizes that her life is in imminent danger as well, with the fire taking the phrase “cutthroat competition” literally. Helmed by Wendy Ord, the movie frequently features an ice rink, where most of the drama unfolds, leading to many questions in the minds of the viewers.

Where Was The Ice Rink Murders Filmed?

‘The Ice Rink Murders’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, primarily in Kelowna. As per reports, principal photography for the Lifetime movie commenced in the first week of December 2023 and went on for a couple of weeks before wrapping up in the same month, on December 20, 2023.

Upon finishing the project, Brittany Clough, who portrays Lyndsey, took to social media and expressed her experience in a post that read, “And that’s a wrap 🎬! Beyond the moon grateful to have ended 2023 with my first thriller supporting lead! Can’t wait to tell you more and share this amazing movie written by the talented and kind @maddisonbullock and directed by the inspiring and brilliant Wendy Ord. As always, thank you to the amazing cast and crew for another chance to learn and play and create stories.”

Kelowna, British Columbia

Situated in the Okanagan Valley in the southern interior of British Columbia is Kelowna, a city that served as the primary production location of ‘The Ice Rink Murders.’ The filming unit took over several establishments in and around Kelowna in order to lens pivotal sequences in suitable backdrops. When it comes to the exterior shots, the cast and crew members recorded them on location, making the most of the vastness and versatility of the city.

Nicknamed Orchard City and Sun City, Kelowna is home to several landmarks and attractions, such as Prospera Place, Elks Stadium, Big White Ski Resort, Apple Bowl, Okanagan Wineries, and many more, some of which might also feature in the backdrop of a few outdoor scenes. ‘The Ice Rink Murders’ is not the first movie project, and definitely not the last one, to utilize the facilities and talents of Kelowna. Over the years, movies like ‘A Wife’s Nightmare,’ ‘Daughter of the Wolf,’ ‘The Unseen,’ ‘A Score to Settle,’ and ‘A Surrogate’s Nightmare’ have also featured the city’s locales.

The Ice Rink Murders Cast

A multi-talented actor, Maddison Bullock, who is also a stand-up comedian, dons the garb of the protagonist, Megan, in ‘The Ice Rink Murders’ and wrote the screenplay for the same. In her more-than-decade-long acting career, she has given some memorable and compelling onscreen performances — in ‘Ice: The Movie’ as Bailey Grantham, ‘Sisters for Life‘ as Jana Spicer, ‘Love Under the Lemon Tree’ as Beck, and ‘American Bigfoot’ as Tiffany.

Maddison has also appeared in minor roles in a few TV shows, such as ‘Finding Love in Quarantine,’ ‘First Kill,’ ‘13 Reasons Why,’ ‘Solve,’ and ‘General Hospital.’ Besides Maddison, the Lifetime thriller also consists of several other talented actors in supporting roles, including Natasha Calis as Carly, Spencer Borgeson as Trevor, and Brittany Clough as Lyndsey.

