Lifetime’s Killing for Extra Credit: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Paula Elle, ‘Killing for Extra Credit’ is a mystery thriller movie that centers on a troubled teenager and her best friend searching for the person behind an anonymous social media account that reveals the secrets and scandals of their school. Marybeth Morris is a high school student who battles personal demons while grappling with the difficulties of school life in a small town. When a mysterious social media account surfaces and begins leaking scandalous information about the school and its students, Marybeth takes it upon herself to find the culprit behind it.

Joined by her best friend, Marybeth narrows down her list of suspects and eventually realizes that the stakes are higher than they ever imagined, and their quest for the truth puts them in grave danger. Set against the backdrop of a picturesque small town with secrets lurking beneath its surface, the Lifetime movie sparks curiosity regarding the actual locations behind its scenic settings.

Killing for Extra Credit Filming Locations

‘Killing for Extra Credit’ was filmed in the southern interior of British Columbia, around the city of Kelowna. Principal photography began in July 2023 but was interrupted by the forest fire in West Kelowna. Filming resumed a couple of weeks later and was wrapped up by the end of the same month. “What an incredible time we all had! Not even the wildfires of Kelowna (or booked holidays to Mexico!) could stop us!,” Kirsten Robek wrote in the caption of a picture she shared on social media. “A true testament to the age-old adage: the show must go on.” Allow us to take you to the unique filming destination chosen to film this mystery thriller.

Kelowna, British Columbia

Nestled in the Okanagan Valley along the Okanagan Lake, the British Columbian city of Kelowna served as a comprehensive filming destination for ‘Killing for Extra Credit.’ The city is surrounded by a wealth of serene natural landscapes, including Knox Mountain Park, lakeside walkways, wineries, and ski hills. The natural beauty of Kelowna offered a juxtaposition with the increasingly dark storyline, mirroring the dichotomy present in the school. The quaint neighborhoods and bustling school campuses of Kelowna play a role in creating the backdrop for Marybeth’s story.

Additionally, Kelowna’s supportive community and local film industry ensured a smooth production process for ‘Killing for Extra Credit,’ with Kirsten Robek writing about how quickly the city recovered from the events of the forest fire, allowing them to complete filming on time. “What a strong & resilient town … bouncing back after such devastation. Still so much work ahead … but this is clearly a community that comes together in crisis,” she wrote on social media. Kelowna’s diverse locales, ranging from historic buildings to modern structures, provided a versatile canvas for the film crew to capture various facets of the characters’ lives and social dynamics.

Kelowna’s combination of antiquated districts in its old town, bustling centers of outdoor games and parks, scenic beaches, and waterfront walkways makes the city an attractive filming destination. In addition to ‘Killing for Extra Credit,’ Kelowna has been home to the production of movies and shows like ‘Distorted,’ ‘A Mother’s Nightmare,’ ‘Endless,’ ‘Daughter of the Wolf,’ ‘Dangerous,’ ‘A Score to Settle,’ and ‘Blackway.’

Killing for Extra Credit Cast

The film is led by Matreya Scarrwener essaying Marybeth Morris. The actress is known for her performance as Dora in ‘Imaginary Mary,’ and Robin in ‘Strange Empire.’ She can also be spotted in ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘The Wedding Cottage,’ ‘Mid-Love Crisis,’ and ‘Fakes.’ Supporting her as Josh Whittaker is Vancouver-born actor Quinten James. Quinten left a family tradition in hockey to pursue acting and graduated from the Actor’s Foundry. He can be seen honing his craft in ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie,’ ‘Family Law,’ and ‘Fire Country.’ Actress Kennedy Rowe steps into the role of Sophie Arredondo and has co-starred with Quinten James in ‘Catfish Murder.’

Jake T. Austin features in the film as well. Jake boasts Polish, English, Irish, Puerto Rican, Argentinian, and Spanish ancestry from his parents and started his acting career at the ripe age of seven. The talented actor is known for his work in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ as Max Russo and ‘The Fosters’ as Jesus Adams Foster. His other works include ‘Hotel for Dogs,’ ‘Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, ‘Drop Dead Diva’ and voice acting in ‘The Emoji Movie.’ The cast also includes Tyler Cody as Toby Dandrich, Spencer Borgeson as Evan, Jessie Fraser as Lydia, Maia Mae Fields as Tara, and Amy Trefry as Miss Mitchell.

