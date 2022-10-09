Where Was Hallmark’s Mid-Love Crisis Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Spearheaded by director Terry Ingram, Hallmark’s ‘Mid-Love Crisis’ revolves around Mindy, who is on the cusp of turning fifty. A teacher who has been once divorced, the film portrays how Mindy is experiencing a terrible mid-life crisis, as she feels that she has nothing to look forward to in the future. Moreover, apart from her daughter and her girlfriend, Emily, Mindy forces herself to celebrate her 50th birthday with her ex-husband Marc and former boyfriend, Sam. Although she expects nothing from the future, fate plays a sudden hand, and suddenly Mindy realizes she might get another chance at love.

Heartwarming, cheerful, and complete with a wonderful message, ‘Mid-Love Crisis’ is Hallmark as we all know and love. Besides, with the film set in a semi-urban neighborhood with a suburban vibe, we get to experience charming and homely backdrops that are sure to make one curious about the filming location. Hence, if you have ever wondered where ‘Mid-Life Crisis’ was shot, we have you covered!

Mid-Life Crisis Filming Location

Primary photography for the movie took place in August 2022, and the production crew shot mainly in Vancouver, British Columbia. Moreover, a few scenes have been filmed just outside the borders of Vancouver. Let’s take a detailed look at the location, shall we?

Vancouver, British Columbia

A seaport city in British Columbia, located on Canada’s west coast, Vancouver has always been a much-favored filming location. ‘Mid-Love Crisis’ is set in a suburban environment and still manages to put out the small-town charm Hallmark movies are known for. Likewise, most scenes were shot in quiet Vancouver neighborhoods, while the brilliant set design helped bring the charming vibe home. Besides, the production team for ‘Mid-Love Crisis’ also filmed a few scenes in several indoor and outdoor locations in and around the city of Vancouver.

Known for its vibrant and dynamic city life, the beautiful west coast, and its diverse ethnicity, film producers, have long preferred Vancouver as a primary location. Moreover, with Vancouver being one of the busiest and most populated cities in the Canadian province of British Columbia, it is able to provide filmmakers with all the required facilities. On the other hand, since Vancouver is nestled in the heart of nature, it offers breathtaking natural backdrops just a short drive away from the heart of the city. Hence, it is no surprise that Vancouver has hosted filming crews for productions like ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ and ‘Lou.’

Mid-Life Crisis Cast

Actress Teri Hatcher puts out an excellent performance as the lead character, Mindy. While she started her filming career back in 1985 by playing Amy in ‘The Love Boat,’ she is presently recognized as a stalwart in her field. Hence, apart from ‘Capitol’ and ‘Karen’s Song,’ a few of her noteworthy works include ‘MacGyver,’ ‘Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘The Odd Couple,’ and ‘Supergirl.’ On the other hand, actor James Tupper brilliantly essays Sam, Mindy’s ex-boyfriend, and her possible love interest. James is also a pretty popular actor, with some of his prominent works being ‘Men in Trees,’ ‘Samantha Who?,’ ‘Mercy,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Revenge,’ ‘American Woman,’ ‘Big Little Lies,’ and ‘The Hardy Boys.’

Moreover, ‘Mid-Life Crisis’ also features other actors, including Brian Markinson as Marc, Matreya Scarrwener as Emma, June Laporte As Rita, Lauren K. Robek As Nathalie, Brian Cyburt As Richard, and Andy Yu As Andy.

