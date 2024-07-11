Lifetime’s Deadly Wives Club: Details of Filming Locations and Cast

The David I. Strasser directorial, Lifetime’s ‘Deadly Wives Club,’ is a thriller drama movie that centers upon Anita Jackson and her husband, Jack, who are parents to an adopted daughter named Jilly. When the family of three relocates to an exclusive neighborhood, Anita gets an invitation to join the exclusive Wives Club of the area, keeping her busy with classy lunches, play dates, and parties every once in a while. Things take a strange turn when she notices that the members of the Wives Club seem more eager to befriend her daughter, Jilly, than her, forming a cloud of suspicion in her mind about their intentions.

Anita’s suspicion turns into concern when she finds out that one of the former members of the club had died under mysterious circumstances. Certain that the other wives were responsible for the murder, Anita tries to bring the truth to light. Alternately titled ‘Death in the Cul-De-Sac,’ the story mostly unfolds in the new neighborhood where Anita and her family move into. Although the residential area appears safe and sophisticated, there lies a sense of mystery and eeriness beneath the facade.

Where Was Deadly Wives Club Filmed?

‘Deadly Wives Club’ was shot in its entirety in British Columbia, particularly in Kelowna. Principal photography for the Lifetime production commenced in October 2023 and wrapped up in a matter of about three weeks in November of the same year. Alana Hawley Purvis took to social media and expressed her gratitude for being a part of the cast. She wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for more wonderful people to work with on set!”

Kelowna, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Deadly Wives Club’ were lensed in and around the city of Kelowna, which lies on Okanagan Lake in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley. The aerial shots of different parts of the city showcase the vastness and versatility of Kelowna as the Okanagan Lake and other landmarks like Black Knight Mountain, Knox Mountain Park, the William R. Bennett Bridge, and Bellevue Canyon, can be spotted in the backdrop. The filming unit turned several neighborhoods and streets into film sets for the production of the thriller movie.

For instance, the cast and crew members were spotted taping key portions on Water Street & Bernard Avenue as several storefronts could be noticed in the background, such as Blenz Coffee, Paramount Theatre, and many more. In order to lens the indoor scenes of the residences, the director and his team possibly took over a few actual residential properties. Besides ‘Deadly Wives Club,’ Kelowna has served as a host to many productions over the years, including ‘A Wife’s Nightmare,’ ‘Daughter of the Wolf,’ ‘A Score to Settle,’ ‘A Daughter’s Nightmare,’ ‘Killing for Extra Credit,’ and ‘My Mom Made Me Do It.’

Deadly Wives Club Cast

Erin Boyes dons the garb of Anita in ‘Deadly Wives Club.’ Widely recognized for her roles in ‘Waking Up To Danger’ and the short film titled ‘Three Days,’ for which she received LEO nominations, she also features in several other film and TV projects, including ‘Engaged to Be Murdered,’ ‘The Picture of Christmas,’ ‘Love at the Ranch,’ ‘Dead Over Heels: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery,’ ‘I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House,’ ‘So Awkward,’ and ‘Garage Sale Mysteries.’ On the other hand, Matt Hamilton, a 2019 Leo Award Winner for Best Male Performance in ‘The Actress Diaries,’ essays the role of Jack, the husband of Anita, in the Lifetime film.

Many of you might find his face familiar because Matt has been featured in numerous movies and TV shows, such as ‘A World Record Christmas,’ ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane,’ ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby,’ ‘A Snapshot of Forever,’ ‘Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone,’ ‘A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado,’ and ‘Turner & Hooch.’ Apart from the two lead actors, ‘Deadly Wives Club’ also features other talented actors in supporting roles, including Natalie Sharp as Marti, Alana Hawley Purvis as Sarah, Julian Haig as Ethan, Amelia Harrison as Jilly, Dalias Blake as Andy, Sidney Quesnelle as Patrice, Benjamin J Stevens as Keith, and Mia Harris as Joy. In addition, Anna Jacyszyn (Bonnie), Damon Gregory (Hank), Ajay Bharti (Luke), Chardonnay Hanna (Realtor), and Wayne Corbeil (Golfer) feature in the film as well.

