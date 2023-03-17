Where Was The Cases of Mystery Lane Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ centers on Birdie Case, a renowned attorney, and her husband, Alden, who jumps from one career to another. He takes classes to be a private investigator but doesn’t inform his wife. However, he’s now caught in a murder case and must confront Birdie to resolve the mystery. But he suspects she knows more than she lets on and keeps secrets from him.

The crime comedy movie is helmed by Mike Rohl, who effortlessly puzzles the audience with suspenseful junctures in the narrative. Moreover, the dark and chilling backdrop adds to the sleuth-like vibe of the movie. If you wish to learn more about the actual locations that elevate the film’s appeal, here’s everything you need to know!

The Cases of Mystery Lane Filming Locations

The movie’s principal photography seemingly occurred in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. As per reports, the crew filmed around January 2023 for 15 days. British Columbia’s diverse landscape, new and emerging talent availability, and tax incentives make it an ideal shooting spot for filmmakers. So, without further ado, let’s traverse the exact location where this thrilling cinematic piece was recorded.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Most pivotal sequences of the movie were reportedly lensed in Vancouver, where most Hallmark movies are filmed. The most populated city of British Columbia is preferred as a movie location due to its picturesque views, lively and welcoming people, and an ideal climate. The city is also known as the Hollywood of North, and some of its notable shooting places include Marine Building, Campbell River, Grouse Mountain, Orpheum Theatre, and Biodel Conservatory.

The Rain City has modern architecture, such as skyscrapers and 20th-century Edwardian-style buildings. Along with luscious green lands, the lower mainland is home to spring cherry blossoms that attract many moviemakers. The vibrant place also doubles as many locations based in the U.S.A, such as Boston, San Jose, Seattle, and San Francisco.

Stanley Park, Granville Island, The Aquabus, and Greenville Island Public Market are some of the most popular tourist sites in the city. Other Hallmark movies filmed in Vancouver include ‘Garage Sale Mysteries,’ ‘My Gal Sunday,’ and ‘Wedding Planner Mystery.’

The Cases of Mystery Lane Cast

Aimee Garcia stars in the lead role as Birdie Case, the talented attorney. The actress is best known for her performances in ‘Dexter‘ as Jamie Batista and ‘RoboCop’ as Jae Kim. Paul Campbell fulfills the character of her husband in this Hallmark movie. You may recognize the actor from ‘Battlestar Galactica’ as Billy Keikeya and ‘The Big Year’ as Tony.

The thrilling movie also features Jennifer Copping as Paula St. Gervis. She is best known for her portrayal of Linda Roberson in ‘Alaska Daily‘ and Julia Maddox in ‘Debris.’ Jacqueline Samuda also appears in the film as Eleonore. She can be seen in notable projects such as ‘Stargate SG-1‘ as Nirrti and ‘The L Word’ as Saundra Houston. Other talented cast members include Matt Hamilton as Officer Newton and Philip Granger as Milton Tomblinski.

Read More: Best Detective Movies of All Time