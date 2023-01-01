Where Was Lifetime’s Engaged to Be Murdered Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s, ‘Engaged to Be Murdered’ is a thriller film directed by Keegan Connor Tracy. The film follows the story of a classic meddling mother who disapproves of her son’s girlfriend and would go to dangerous lengths to get her out of the picture. Jack’s mother, Amanda, is under the impression that Olivia, her son’s girlfriend, is a gold digger and is with him just for his money. In this classic thriller, we see an overprotective mother attempting to stop her son’s engagement with a girl she thinks is not right for her son.

Featuring stellar performances from the talented cast members and a thrilling narrative, ‘Engaged to Be Murdered’ keeps the audience entertained till the end. Moreover, the grim settings of the thriller film make one wonder where ‘Engaged to Be Murdered’ was shot. If you are paddling the same boat of curiosity, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Engaged to Be Murdered Filming Locations

Originally titled ‘Meet My Mother,’ ‘Engaged to Be Murdered’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, specifically across Vancouver. The principal photography for the thriller took place in June 2022 and was wrapped up within 12 days of filming. British Columbia lies between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains and is renowned for its vast and varied terrain. Now, let’s traverse all the specific sites in the Lifetime movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Engaged to Be Murdered’ were lensed in and around Vancouver, the port city in British Columbia. The actors and crew apparently moved across the city to tape indoor and outdoor scenes against appropriate backgrounds. Additionally, it’s plausible that a film studio’s backlot in Vancouver was used for recording the thriller movie. Nestled in the Lower Mainland Region, Vancouver is regarded as one of the most ethnically diverse in the country.

Since so many people go to the city annually, the tourism industry is one of the most significant contributors to its economy. Stanley Park, the VanDusen Botanical Garden, Queen Elizabeth Park, the Vancouver Art Gallery, and the Vancouver Public Library are just a few of the many tourist attractions in Vancouver. Over the years, the city has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows, including ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ ‘Lucifer,’ ‘The X-Files,’ ‘The Flash,’ and others.

Engaged to Be Murdered Cast

In the thriller film, Erin Boyes plays the role of Olivia, the girlfriend of Jack Finley. The actress might seem like a familiar face to some of you as she has played prominent roles in ‘I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House,’ ‘Joy for Christmas,’ and ‘The Picture of Christmas.’ Sarah-Jane Redmond plays the pivotal role of the obsessive mother, Amanda Finley. You might recognize her from ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘Tribal,’ and ‘Smallville.’ On the other hand, Jack Finley is portrayed by Madison Smith. He has starred in other productions, including ‘Salvation,’ ‘Psycho Return,’ and ‘The Order.’ Other cast members include Artine Tony Browne as Duncan, Lydia Campbell as Danielle, Veronica Cormier as Rachel, Tanis Dolman as Caroline, Enrique Garcia as Tenant, and Malaika Jackson as Detective Armstrong.

