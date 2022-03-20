Where Was Lifetime’s Your Boyfriend is Mine Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Directed by Stacia Crawford, ‘Your Boyfriend is Mine’ is a thriller movie on Lifetime. It follows Ben, who takes up the job of a live-in manservant to Amanda, an affluent businesswoman. However, his girlfriend is against his decision as she suspects his employer’s intentions. Her doubts come true when Amanda begins making sinister advances on Ben. Soon, the couple’s lives get endangered when her plans become deadly.

Set against the backdrop of a wealthy residence, the visuals of ‘Your Boyfriend is Mine’ create the perfect premise for the intense and riveting narrative, which feels a bit too realistic at times. So, if you’re intrigued to know more about this mind-bending movie, we have all the details you need. Let’s dive in!

Your Boyfriend is Mine Filming Locations

‘Your Boyfriend is Mine’ was entirely filmed in Georgia, particularly in Atlanta. Principal photography commenced on August 1, 2021, and was wrapped up on August 18, 2021, under the tentative title ‘Deadly Proposal.’ Georgia or the “Peach State” is a widely popular filming destination due to its pleasant climate, considerable tax rebates, and the diverse landscape that creates the perfect canvas for all genres of film and TV production. Coming back to the movie, here is a closer look at the filming sites.

Atlanta, Georgia

‘Your Boyfriend is Mine’ was mainly lensed in Atlanta, the historic capital city of Georgia. The populous metropolis has a green terrain and the densest urban tree coverage in the country. It is a major hub of transportation and played a crucial role during the American Civil War and the civil rights movement.

Besides transport, Atlanta’s economy primarily relies on healthcare, aerospace, information technology, logistics, finance, and biomedical research. Another important contributor is the film and TV industry, with the presence of numerous hi-tech production studios in and around the city. Over the years, Atlanta has witnessed the filming of several movies like ‘The Suicide Squad,’ ‘I Want You Back,’ ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ ‘Single Black Female,’ and ‘Baby Driver.’

Your Boyfriend is Mine Cast

Jamie Roy plays Ben Howard, a young and attractive man who gets hired as a live-in manservant. Roy has essayed notable roles in the movies ‘Picture Perfect Lies,’ ‘Burning Little Lies,’ and ‘Flowers and Honey.’ Eli Jane portrays Amanda, Ben’s wealthy yet manipulative employer. The gorgeous actress is best known for her performance as Jane Arcs in the movie ‘The Way.’

Other cast members of ‘Your Boyfriend is Mine’ include Sharonne Lanier (Detective Fisher), Chris Vaber (Detective Moreno), Jesse Malinowski (Walker), Brey Noelle (Calli Gordon), Derek McDonell (Harrison), and Marc De Stefano (Sam).

Is Your Boyfriend is Mine a True Story?

No, ‘Your Boyfriend is Mine’ is not based on a true story. Its lifelike storyline is the genius of its writers Bryan Dick, Ken Sanders, and J. Bryan Dick. However, they have likely created the movie based on their observations of real life. Ben’s girlfriend suspects that Amanda has romantic interests in him and that he might cheat on her.

According to a report by Institute for Family Studies, 16% of people in the USA have cheated on their spouses while being married. Out of this, 20% of men and 13% of women have admitted to having engaged in sexual relations with another person outside their marriage. A majority of people have most likely been involved in workplace affairs, which have proven to be detrimental to their relationships.

In addition, a 2018 survey by Pew Research Center concluded that 59% of women and 27% of men had personally received unwanted sexual advances or verbal or physical harassment of a sexual nature, whether in or outside of a work context. This indicates that men too, are harassed at work, much like Ben is subjected to intimidation by Amanda.

Thus, ‘Your Boyfriend is Mine’ carefully explores these real-life topics in a fictionalized manner, and though it is not a true story, it reflects the fragile state of human relationships and morality.

Read More: Best Lifetime Movies