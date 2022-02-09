Where Was I Want You Back Filmed?

Directed by Jason Orley, ‘I Want You Back’ is a romantic comedy movie that follows strangers Peter and Emma, two 30-somethings who get dumped by their partners Anne and Noah. When they find out that their exes have happily moved on to newer relationships, the duo of jilted lovers concocts a crazy plan to wreck their former partners’ respective relationships and win them back. To do so, Peter befriends Noah while Emma tries to seduce Logan, Anne’s current boyfriend.

Along the way, Peter and Emma begin finding solace in each other and start realizing that maybe their plan isn’t what they actually need to be happy. Set against the backdrop of fast-paced city life, the visual narrative of ‘I Want You Back’ beautifully captures the ups and downs of love. If you are curious to find out where this feel-good movie was shot, you’ve found an ally in us. Let’s find out together!

I Want You Back Filming Locations

‘I Want You Back’ was filmed in various places in Georgia AKA the Peach State, particularly in Atlanta, Savannah, and Decatur. Principal photography commenced in March 2021 and was wrapped up in early May of the same year. Now, here are more details on the filming sites!

Atlanta, Georgia

‘I Want You Back’ was filmed extensively in Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia. The cast and crew reportedly shot several scenes at the Plaza Theater situated on 1049 Ponce De Leon Avenue North East and the Publico Atlanta restaurant at 1104 Crescent Avenue North East. Located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Atlanta is a bustling city with a picturesque skyline and massive skyscrapers. The city played a crucial role during the American Civil War and the Civil Rights Movement.

Also known as Hollywood of the South, Atlanta has a robust economy that depends majorly on transportation, aerospace, medical services, film and TV productions, and information technology. Furthermore, the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world. The city also served as a shooting site for movies such as ‘Single Black Female,’ ‘Baby Driver,’ and ‘Black Widow.’

Savannah, Georgia

The production team shot a few portions of ‘I Want You Back’ in Savannah, the oldest city in Georgia, in late April 2021. The charming seaport city is studded with historical landmarks such as the First African Baptist Church, Temple Mickve Israel, Franklin Square, Telfair Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the Savannah Victorian Historic District. The city lies on the Savannah River and is a major hub of literature, performing arts, and visual art. The movies ‘Baywatch,’ ‘Forrest Gump,’ and ‘The Longest Yard‘ were also shot in Savannah.

Decatur, Georgia

‘I Want You Back’ was also filmed in Decatur, a city in DeKalb County. The production team filmed several scenes at Decatur Square, located in the city’s downtown area. Decatur is known for its dining scene and has numerous breweries and distilleries. Moreover, the city has many historic districts and buildings. Movies such as ‘The Blind Side’ and ‘I, Tonya‘ were also shot in Decatur.

Read More: Is I Want You Back Based on a True Story?