Lifetime’s You Can’t Take My Daughter: Filming Locations and Cast

Helmed by Tori Garrett, Lifetime’s ‘You Can’t Take My Daughter’ is a mystery thriller drama film about a young single mother and her quest to keep her newborn child away from her rapist. When Amy Thompson, a bright and determined law student, is sexually assaulted by a friend of a friend named Demetri, she becomes pregnant with his child. Even after the incident, Demetri doesn’t stop stalking and harassing her while she awaits him to be brought to justice. After giving it enough thought, she decides to keep the baby.

As she welcomes an adorable baby daughter into the world, she moves to Atlanta to start afresh and keep her away from Demetri. Just when Amy believes that she has evaded the prying eyes of Demetri, he manages to find her and sues her for custody of her daughter. Now, she must make the most of her investigative skills as a lawyer and put up a fight against her rapist. As the setting changes from Charlotte to Atlanta, the viewers notice the shift in the visuals and wonder where ‘You Can’t Take My Daughter’ was filmed.

You Can’t Take My Daughter Was Shot in Georgia and North Carolina

Filming for ‘You Can’t Take My Daughter’ took place primarily in Georgia, especially in Metro Atlanta. A small chunk of the movie was also shot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As per reports, principal photography for the Lifetime production commenced in mid-October 2019 and went on for more than a couple of weeks before wrapping up in the first week of November of the same year. One of the cast members, Rachel Pears, expressed her gratitude for being a part of the film through a social media post. She wrote, “So grateful & blessed to have been featured in this movie! You Can’t Take My Daughter…a powerful film based on true & heartbreaking events.”

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘You Can’t Take My Daughter’ were lensed in Metro Atlanta, which consists of five core counties — Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, and Clayton. The city of Atlanta hosted the production of the thriller film as one of the churches in the city was turned into a film set to shoot a few interior portions. The cast and crew members were also spotted by many passersby filming various important scenes in and around the city of Roswell, which is situated in Fulton County. Apart from ‘You Can’t Take My Daughter,’ the facilities and locales of Metro Atlanta have been utilized in the production of many other film and TV projects, such as ‘Prisoners,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘Doctor Sleep,’ ‘The Staircase,’ and ‘Pieces of Her.’

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

While a majority of ‘You Can’t Take My Daughter’ was recorded in Metro Atlanta, a few scenes, including the opening scene, were taped in the city of Winston-Salem, the county seat of North Carolina’s Forsyth County. The downtown skyline of the city, which consists of several prominent buildings like Wake Forest University, Reynolds Building, and Innovation Quarter, can be spotted in the backdrop as well.

You Can’t Take My Daughter Cast

California native Lyndsy Fonseca dons the garb of Amy Thompson in ‘You Can’t Take My Daughter.’ Starting off as an exceptional dancer, she was discovered by an agent and bagged her first pilot season at the age of 13. Thanks to her impressive acting skills, she got to feature in many major movies and TV shows, such as ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘I Do, They Don’t,’ ‘Remember the Daze,’ ‘Desperate Housewives,’ and ‘Hot Tub Time Machine.’ Some of you might also remember her from ‘Next Stop, Christmas,’ ‘Turner & Hooch,’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’ Opposite to her is Hunter Burke, who portrays Demetri in the Lifetime thriller.

Throughout his acting career, he has been featured in ‘Now You See Me,’ ‘Million Dollar Arm,’ ‘The Longest Ride,’ ‘The Christmas Contract,’ ‘Bosch,’ and ‘Sweet Magnolias.’ In the movie, there are other talented actors who are likely to impress you with their performances as supporting cast members, including Kirstie Alley as Suzanne, Jason Burkey as David, Roscoe Orman as McDevitt, Michael Woods as Jim Pike, Madison Johnson as Maddy Thompson, Rico Ball as Officer Morgan, and Linda Boston as Chickie.

