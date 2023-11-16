Sisters on the Run: Is the Lifetime Thriller Rooted in Reality?

With Mitchell Altieri occupying the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘Sisters on the Run’ is a crime thriller film that revolves around two estranged sisters — Selma and Madison — who lead drastically different lives from each other. While the former is married to a dirty cop, Jason, who inflicts abuse on her, Madison leads a picture-perfect life with her loving husband and daughter. One day, Selma finally decides to put an end to her husband’s abusive behavior by pulling the trigger and getting rid of him once and for all. After committing the crime in self-defense, she knocks on the door of her estranged sister, who takes her in hesitatingly.

Soon, Madison’s house gets ransacked by Jason’s corrupt partners, after which Selma tells her the truth about Jason. The two sisters then find shelter in an old family cabin, from where Madison’s daughter gets kidnapped by the dirty cops to lure out Selma. Now, the estranged sisters band together to get back at the dirty cops and prevent them from causing any harm to their family. With the themes of corrupt officers and kidnapping at the heart of the narrative, the viewers are bound to wonder if ‘Sisters on the Run’ is inspired by a true story or not.

Sisters on the Run is Not Based on True Events

No, ‘Sisters on the Run’ is not based on a true story. However, the filmmaker, Mitchell Altieri, is not only responsible for the direction but also for penning the script for the Lifetime film. Having spent more than a couple of decades in the industry as a screenwriter, he has gained plenty of experience. Over the course of his career, he has served as a writer for quite a few thrillers, such as ‘The Deadliest Lie,’ ‘Star Light,’ ‘A Beginner’s Guide to Snuff,’ and ‘Holy Ghost People.’ Thus, making the most of his writing prowess and experience, he came up with the complex and intriguing screenplay of the Brianna Cohen starrer.

The predominant themes of familial complications between family members and kidnapping are ever so present throughout the thriller film. What makes it seem real is that it is a harsh reality for many people, and some of you might have had such experiences yourselves or know someone who has. Apart from being able to resonate with the elements of ‘Sisters on the Run,’ some of you might also find them familiar because the subject matter of the Lifetime movie has been highlighted in a number of other films and TV shows.

One of the aptest examples has to be that of Netflix’s ‘Lou,’ a crime thriller movie helmed by Anna Foerster. The narrative revolves around the titular character, a woman with a dangerous past, who leads a peaceful life until a desperate mother comes begging to her front door to help her save her kidnapped daughter. Against the backdrop of a raging storm, the two women, just like the two sisters in the Mitchell Altieri directorial, embark on a deadly mission to rescue the stranger’s daughter, while some dark secrets from their past come out in the open. All in all, even though the themes and elements of ‘Sisters on the Run’ are close to the trails of reality, it doesn’t change the fact that it is a work of fiction.

