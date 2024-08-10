Lifetime’s Stalked by My Amish Boyfriend: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Lifetime’s ‘Stalked by My Amish Boyfriend’ is a thriller drama movie that follows a young college-going woman named Carly whose life turns upside down upon meeting a charming yet mysterious Amish man named Abram. During his Rumspringa from the adjacent Amish community, the two grow closer to each other and ultimately develop an intense relationship. However, when it is time for Abram to return home, he has some sinister plans for Carly.

The obsessed Amish man holds her captive to be together with her forever in an Amish community crafted by his own twisted mind. In order to escape from his dangerous clutches, the college woman must seek help from others. The setting of the Amish community in open farms is used to mask the sinister narrative that involves abduction and unhealthy obsession, raising questions about the real-life filming locations in the minds of the viewers.

Where Was Stalked by My Amish Boyfriend Filmed?

Shooting for ‘Stalked by My Amish Boyfriend’ took place in Georgia, seemingly in Gilmer County. From what we can tell, the cast and crew members carried out the film’s principal photography in the month of April 2024, over the course of a few weeks. Despite being away from the hustle and bustle of the city, they seemed to have a pleasant time on set throughout the shooting process.

Gilmer County, Georgia

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Stalked by My Amish Boyfriend’ were supposedly lensed on location in Gilmer County. The filming unit was spotted recording various important scenes across the city of Ellijay, which is also the county seat of Gilmer County, against suitable backdrops. The county is economically supported by agriculture and poultry raising. Although the amount of land reserved for farming has significantly dropped, Gilmer County still has farms as large as 10-49 acres or 50-179 acres. This is evident in the film as the greenery of farms occupies quite a lot of space in the backdrop of different scenes, which is essential to create the Amish setting authentically.

The director and his team not only utilized the picturesque outdoors of the county but also took over a few of the actual establishments and residential properties in the area to shoot several indoor scenes. The establishing shots might also feature the aerial view of the cityscape of Ellijay with Walnut Mountain in the background. Apart from ‘Stalked by My Amish Boyfriend,’ Gilmer County has also served as a prominent production location for ‘Through the Glass Darkly,’ ‘Dangerous Calling,’ and ‘The Games That Children Play.’

Stalked by My Amish Boyfriend Cast

In ‘Stalked by My Amish Boyfriend,’ Leigha Sinnott essays the character of Carly, an ambitious young student who becomes enamored by the charm of a mysterious Amish man only to soon realize he is bad news. Following her debut in a 2011 short film titled ‘The Bells of Frankenberg,’ she went on to bag roles in ‘A Predator Returns’ and ‘Martin Eden.’ She is best known for portraying Tylar in Lifetime’s ‘Romeo and Juliet Killers,’ a part of the network’s ‘Ripped from the Headlines’ segment. Joining Leigha as the co-lead is Sam Bullington as Abram, who is harboring a twisted motive under all the sweet guy facade. You may recognize him from his performance as Tom in ‘Two Sides.’

To his credit, he also has shows and movies like ‘Hap and Leonard,’ ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves,’ ‘Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction’ and ‘Hustlers Take All’. Alongside the aforementioned pair, Courtney Grace stars as Jenna, while John Castle steps into the role of Grant. The supporting cast of the thriller film is packed with a talented bunch of actors. Samantha Binkerd takes up the role of Mona, whereas Nick Clark dons the garb of Wyatt. It also features Matthew Ellsworth as Preacher, Diane Kirby as Officer Morgan, Blaike Lewis as Sean, Micah Sanders-Silva as Isaiah, Annette Saunders as Martha, Hailey Swartwout as Sarah, and Zoe Wiesner as Rachel.

