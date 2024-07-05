Lifetime’s Amish Affair: Filming Locations and Cast, Explored

Inspired by actual events, Lifetime’s ‘Amish Affair’ is a part of the network’s ‘Ripped From the Headlines’ series that revolves around the sinful relationship between a handsome Amish leader and a young handmaiden. When the wife of the Amish leader named Aaron starts showing signs of a serious ailment, he hires Hannah in a desperate attempt to save her. As Hannah spends time assisting the leader’s wife, she can’t help but feel grateful to them for giving her refuge and work. Not long after, the tension between Aaron and her arises, leading to the ignition of a steamy affair.

Despite the sinful nature of it all, both Hannah and Aaron can’t stop sinning. As it starts to get to her conscience, the former puts an end to it. However, when Aaron’s wife is found dead under suspicious circumstances, many fingers are pointed at Hannah. Now, she must fight to prove her innocence against everyone who believes her to be guilty of the murder of the leader’s wife. Helmed by Robin Hays, the romantic drama film mostly unfolds in the countryside with all the lush green fields in the backdrop, raising questions about the actual filming locations.

Where Was Amish Affair Filmed?

‘Amish Affair’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, especially in and around Vancouver. Principal photography for the Lifetime production reportedly got underway on April 22, 2024, and continued for more than a couple of weeks, before wrapping up on May 10 of the same year. Right after the conclusion of the shooting process, Ryan McPartlin, one of the cast members, shaved off the beard that he had kept for his role in the van.

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences of ‘Amish Affair’ were lensed in Greater Vancouver, a metropolitan area that includes the city of Vancouver and its surrounding areas. Situated in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland region, it also consists of the lush green outskirts of Vancouver, which turned out to be key for shooting several important scenes on location. From the looks of it, the production team set up camp in an actual barn to tape the barn scenes, adding more authenticity to the tale.

A countryside-like area in the metropolitan area was turned into a film set for the duration of the shooting as the cast and crew members recorded various key portions, with the green landscape of the field in the backdrop. Also known as Metro Vancouver, it has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects, given the vastness and versatility of the area. For instance, you can spot the locales of Greater Vancouver in the backdrop of ‘The Age of Adaline,’ ‘Legends of the Fall,’ ‘Look Both Ways,’ ‘The Layover,’ ‘Virgin River,’ and ‘When Calls the Heart.’

Amish Affair Cast

The ‘Upload’ fame Mackenzie Cardwell essays the role of Hannah in ‘Amish Affair.’ At the start of her career, she bagged several minor roles in ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Almost Human,’ ‘When Calls the Heart,’ ‘Somewhere Between,’ ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From the Heart,’ and ‘Ocean.’ Thanks to her impressive performances, she has also been featured in ‘Death of a Cheerleader,’ ‘Little Fish,’ ‘Get Shorty,’ ‘Last Night in Suburbia,’ ‘Unspeakable,’ and ‘Animal Control.’ On the other hand, Chicago native Ryan McPartlin dons the garb of Aaron, the Amish leader, in the Lifetime movie.

Over the course of his long and successful acting career, Ryan has worked on a number of movies and TV shows. You might be able to recognize him from ‘Once Upon a Main Street,’ ‘Hunter Killer,’ ‘The Flight Before Christmas,’ ‘Twinkle All the Way,’ ‘Passions,’ ‘Living with Fran,’ ‘Chuck,’ ‘Sequestered,’ ‘Devious Maids,’ and ‘L.A.’s Finest.’ The lead actors are accompanied by several other talented actors in supporting roles, including Maemae Renfrow as Rachel, Georgia Waters as Miriam, Evelyn Burke as Grace, and Sebastian Greaves as Jacob.

