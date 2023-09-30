Amish Stud The Eli Weaver Story: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Stacey N. Harding fills the director’s chair in Lifetime’s ‘Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story,’ a crime thriller film, based on true events and on the book titled ‘A Killing in Amish Country: Sex, Betrayal and a Cold-Blooded Murder’ by bestselling authors Gregg Olsen and Rebecca Morris, that recounts the tale of Eli Weaver who calls himself “Amish Stud.” When the urge to get rid of his wife, Barbara, takes over him, he decides to plot her murder with the help of his mistress, rocking his small Amish communities to the core.

With a rock-solid alibi, Eli managed to escape the clutches of justice even when the investigators found Barbara dead from a shotgun wound. Eventually, they discovered his secret phone which led them to Barb Raber, the mistress with whom he had planned to murder his wife. With the backdrop of the Amish community and several interesting locations, the audience is likely to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story.’ If you have been wondering about the same, allow us to get rid of your curiosity once and for all!

Where Was Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story Filmed?

‘Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story’ was filmed in British Columbia, especially in and around Vancouver. Principal photography for the crime film seemingly commenced in April 2023 and wrapped up by the end of the same month. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime production!

Vancouver, British Columbia

Shooting of the entirety of ‘Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story’ reportedly took place in Vancouver with the production team setting up camp in various sites in and around the western Canadian city. Since the city and the surrounding areas are home to several film studios, including Vancouver Film Studios, Bridge Studios, Martini Film Studios, Eagle Creek Studios, and Ironwood Studio, it is a high possibility that the filming unit set up camp in one of them, mainly to tape some important interior scenes.

A few other indoor portions were supposedly recorded inside actual establishments and properties located within the vicinity of the V-town. When it comes to the exterior sequences, they were lensed in different streets and neighborhoods of the city. This means you might be able to spot a few local landmarks in the backdrop, such as Living Shangri-La, Canada Place, the Vancouver Art Gallery, and Harbour Centre.

Aptly known as Hollywood North, Vancouver consists of a vast and versatile landscape with a mix of buildings that can be used as a lookalike for many cities across the States when shot at the right angles. Moreover, due to the low Canadian dollar and generous tax credits, Vancouver makes for an ideal production location for different kinds of film and TV projects. Other than ‘Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story,’ the city has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows, including ‘Bad Times at the El Royale,’ ‘Double Jeopardy,’ ‘Kiss the Girls,’ and ‘Murdoch Mysteries.’

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story Cast

In the Lifetime movie, Luke Macfarlane essays the role of Eli Weaver, the Amish Stud. The Ontario-born actor made his mark on the industry with his role as Scotty Wandell in ‘Brothers & Sisters.’ Following the recognition, he bagged some key roles in ‘The Memory Book,’ ‘The Mistletoe Promise,’ ‘Taking a Shot at Love,’ ‘Bros,’ and ‘Killjoys.’ Thus, you are most likely to recognize him from his previous works. On the other hand, Kirsten Vangsness portrays Barb Raber in ‘Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story.’ Many of you might find her face familiar as she is very well known for her role as Penelope Garcia in ‘Criminal Minds.’

Besides that, Kirsten has been featured in ‘Vampire Mob,’ ‘Kill Me, Deadly,’ ‘Stuck,’ ‘Dave Made a Maze,’ and ‘Pretty the Series.’ The thriller film consists of a bunch of other talents in supporting yet important roles, including Miranda MacDougall as Barbara Weaver, Brad Abramenko as Jeremiah Peters, Karolina Cubitt as Tamara, Clare Filipow as Abigail, Mark Krysko as Detective Maxwell, Magalie as Angel, Ryder Miller as Harley, and Lilliana Rose Nekrash as Sarah.

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard Filmed? Who is in the Cast?