Where Was Lifetime’s Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Based on true events, Lifetime’s ‘Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard’ is a thriller drama movie that focuses on two best friends — Magen and Heidi — who have been close for the past decade or so. When Magen finds out that Heidi is pregnant and ready to give birth, the former pretends to be pregnant at the same time as her best friend and moves from Houston to Austin just to be beside Heidi. Things get complicated for them just a few weeks after Heidi gives birth when she vanishes with her newborn daughter.

Naturally, all fingers are pointed toward Magen as her loyalty and real intentions are questioned by everyone around. As the authorities are on the verge of uncovering some dark secrets related to Heidi’s disappearance, they begin to suspect that Magen is hiding something from them. The investigation takes everyone to a variety of locations, which is why one might be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard.’ If you have been wondering the same, here are all the details!

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard Filming Locations

‘Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard’ was filmed in Ontario, especially in Ottawa. Production on the suspense drama movie seemingly got underway in early June 2023 and continued for a couple of weeks, before getting wrapped up in the same month. So, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that served as filming locations for the Lifetime film!

Ottawa, Ontario

The shooting of all the pivotal sequences for ‘Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard’ took place in and around Ottawa, the capital city of the nation situated in the southern portion of the province of Ontario. Since Ottawa is known for the blend of modern and historical architecture that fills up its landscape, the production team made sure to utilize it to their advantage and taped several important scenes across the O-town.

For instance, in the later stages of the shooting schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted by various passersby and onlookers recording key portions for ‘Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard’ in and around Freedom Harley-Davidson of Ottawa, which is situated at 1963 Merivale Road in Ottawa. The capital city’s versatile terrains are on full display as you are likely to notice a number of local landmarks and attractions in the backdrop, including the Fairmont Château Laurier, the National Gallery of Canada, the Rideau Canal, the ByWard Market, and the Parliament Hill.

With lush greenery of trees and parks spread across Ottawa, it is considered the ideal location where nature meets beauty, making it a suitable filming location for different kinds of productions. In fact, apart from ‘Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard,’ the city’s locales have been featured in many movies and TV shows over the years; some of the notable ones include ‘Bandit,’ ‘The Sum of All Fears,’ ‘Family History Mysteries: Buried Past,’ and ‘Blindsided.’

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard Cast

Emily Osment leads the cast of ‘Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard’ by essaying the character of Magen. The LA born actress and singer is best known for her portrayal of Gerti Giggles in ‘Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams’ and ‘Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over’ as well as Lilly Truscott/Lola Luftnagle in the hit Disney series ‘Hannah Montana.’ Over the years, Osment has appeared in several movies and TV shows, such as ‘Cleaners,’ ‘The Kominsky Method,’ and ‘Young & Hungry.’

Anna Hopkins appears as Heidi Broussard, Magen’s bestfriend in the Lifetime production. You may recognize her from her work on shows like ‘The Expanse,’ ‘Letterkenny,’ and ‘Bad Blood.’ The supporting cast comprises ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ fame Ian Lake, and Briar Nolet, who is known for her appearance on ‘The Next Step.’

