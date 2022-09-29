Is Bros (2022) Based on a True Story?

Directed by Nicholas Stoller, ‘Bros’ is a romantic comedy movie about Bobby Lieber. As an openly gay New York museum curator, Bobby has doubts about himself and his love life. For the opening of the new LGBTQ+ museum, Bobby is asked to write a romantic comedy about a gay couple. While navigating his work and friend circles, he meets Aaron, a handsome and “macho” lawyer, and falls for him, despite his earlier claims of not needing a romantic partner. However, his insecurities come back with a vengeance and start haunting the curator’s relationship.

Starring Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, and Harvey Fierstein, the movie provides a comedic and relatable insight into the LGBTQ+ culture. The dynamics of the community in the modern world, combined with a sweet love story, easily captivates the viewers. Naturally, fans of the film are curious about the movie’s inspiration. Is ‘Bros’ inspired by real-life vents or simply a fictional tale? Well, we are here to answer the same!

Is Bros a True Story?

No, ‘Bros’ is not based on a true story. The movie was written by Billy Eichner and Nicholas Stoller, who started working on the project in 2017. Though the story presented in the movie is not based on real-life events, the personality and emotions of several of the characters in the movie are indeed inspired by personal experiences. It all started when Stoller approached Eichner if the latter would be interested in writing and acting in a gay romantic comedy. According to Eichner, Stoller stumbled upon the idea during the screening of Netflix’s ‘Friends from College,’ which Stoller had helped create and Eichner stars in.

When Stoller approached Eichner between the two seasons of the Netflix series, the latter immediately said yes, despite having no writing experience or pre-meditated story. “Once I started, I realized I had so much to say,” he told Time. As the writing process continued, the duo would discuss the ideas and utilize their fields of expertise. At the time of writing, Stoller had some impressive writing credits under his belt, while Eichner had been an open and sexually active gay man for over two decades.

Despite the several pop-culture references and the political issues addressed in the movie, the filmmakers’ main goal was to make ‘Bros’ a true romantic comedy. Some of their inspirations include ‘Moonstruck’ and ‘Annie Hall.’ More than anything, it was the drive to remain authentic to the gay culture that made the movie what it is. One of the most moving yet critical scenes in the movie is the monologue that Eichner delivers as Bobby Lieber about the idea of “love is love.” The words came from Eichner’s mind and are a reflection of his thought process, though he did have some doubts about saying them out loud.

“I’ve been conditioned to think that if I’m too honest about my life in my work that it won’t be accessible, that no one will buy it, that no one will see it, that straight people won’t want to watch it,” he confessed. Though the monologue takes inspiration from several key moments in Eichner’s life and the actor was afraid that Universal Studios would not be happy with it. However, the scene apparently ended up being one of their favorites.

Most of the issues addressed in the movie are based on Eichner’s struggles and experiences. Hence, the artist was not comfortable addressing topics pertaining to people of color. “I am smart enough to know that, while there might be some overlap in terms of those issues between white gay men and men of color, I didn’t think anyone wanted my take,” the actor further elaborated. However, one can argue that the diverse cast of almost all LGBTQ+ people in the movie does make up a lot for it.

“We’re doing the first gay rom-com ever made by a major studio, and most of the characters in it are LGBTQ — there are some straight characters as well,” Eichner shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I want to give other openly LGBTQ actors these opportunities. It’s a really funny movie — and it’s consistently funny, but something else is happening in it that I didn’t even expect or think about.”

While the story depicted in the movie is indeed purely fictional, it is easy to see how the real-life experiences of the minds behind the film helped shape it. Eichner’s personal experiences have perhaps been one of the major motivations regarding the struggles and topics addressed in the film. In other words, while the movie is not a real tale, the idea behind it is indeed firmly rooted in reality.

