Where Was Bros (2022) Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Nicholas Stoller, ‘Bros’ is the first romantic comedy movie from a major studio that mainly revolves around two gay men, possibly inclined toward falling in love. One of them is a proud yet self-doubting museum curator named Bobby Lieber, tasked with coming up with a romantic comedy about a gay couple. While writing, Aaron, a handsome and macho lawyer, enters and turns his life upside down with his comfortable aura.

Bobby finds himself falling in love with Aaron, but both of them have deeply-rooted commitment problems, which makes their relationship difficult. The heartfelt yet comedic narrative is complemented by the hilarious performances from an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, comprising Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, and Guillermo Díaz. The use of several locations throughout the movie is likely to spark questions in your mind about the actual filming sites of the comedy movie. Well, lucky for you, as we have all the answers regarding the same!

Bros Filming Locations

‘Bros’ was filmed in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts, particularly in Jersey City, Teaneck, Cranford, New York City, and Provincetown. Following several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the principal photography for the rom-com finally commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Now, let’s dive right into all the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Jersey City, New Jersey

Several important scenes for ‘Bros’ were lensed in Jersey City, New Jersey’s second most populous city. The filming unit set up camp in The Village neighborhood, situated in the western section of Historic Downtown in Jersey City. Moreover, they even taped a few sequences near 4th Street, Merseles Street, and Newark Avenue.

Other Locations in New Jersey

Teaneck, a township in Bergen County, was another important shooting site utilized for the movie. In particular, the production team recorded several pivotal sequences at the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce at 802 Cedar Lane and Teaneck Cinemas at 503 Cedar Lane. In late September 2021, they were spotted lensing some scenes for the movie on Alden Street between North Union Avenue and Miln Street in Downtown Cranford.

New York City, New York

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew of ‘Bros’ utilized the locales of New York City, the most populous city in the United States. Specifically, the area around Lincoln Center at the intersection of 66th Street and Broadway in Lincoln Square and the Brooklyn borough served as a couple of production locations for the rom-com. Besides, several exterior shots were taped between West 64th and West 70th Streets and from Central Park West to Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan.

Provincetown, Massachusetts

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Bros’ were recorded in and around Provincetown, a New England town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. The team’s main camping ground was at Harbor Hotel at 698 Commercial Street. Furthermore, the Canteen at 225 Commercial Street and the beach behind the restaurant, Spiritus Pizza at 190 Commercial Street, and the Atlantic House bar at 6 Masonic Pl #4 served as important filming sites for the movie.

There are several other locations that the production team of ‘Bros’ utilized for shooting purposes, such as The Red Inn at 15 Commercial Street, West End Lot Parking Lot at 55 Commercial Street, MacMillan Pier, Toys of Eros at 200 Commercial Street, and Boatslip Resort & Beach Club at 161 Commercial Street. Lastly, Route 6A near Snail Road, The Crown & Anchor at 247 Commercial Street, and Provincetown Town Hall at 260 Commercial Street appear in several scenes.

