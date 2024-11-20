Lifetime’s My Mother Stole My Life: Filming Locations and Cast

Directed by Roxanne Boisvert, ‘Mother Stole My Life’ centers on a young woman and her estranged mother who steals her identity in order to escape her abusive ex-boyfriend. While the daughter is initially taken aback by her actions, she soon realizes that her mother is in danger and has stolen her identity in an act of desperation. When the ex-boyfriend catches up to her, she becomes a vulnerable target for her assailant. However, the moment also reveals someone pulling the strings from behind the scenes, and the empathetic daughter sets out to unmask the villain and puts her own safety on the line. The Lifetime thriller movie transports us to picturesque small-town locales where the relative isolation serves to heighten the tension around the suspenseful narrative.

Where Was My Mother Stole My Life Filmed?

Filming for ‘My Mother Stole My Life’ was carried out in Ottawa, Ontario, and Wakefield, Quebec. Principal photography began on April 6 and was wrapped in 15 days by April 21. The cast members appeared to enjoy traveling to Ottawa and Wakefield for the project, appreciating the film-friendly nature of the locals and the professionalism of the crew members.

Ottawa, Ontario

‘My Mother Stole My Life’ is primarily filmed in Ottawa, the national capital. Seated on the Ottawa River, the city offers a diverse urban sprawl and scenic neighborhoods for backdrops, creating a setting that feels relatable and contrasts with the story’s thriller elements. Ottawa’s status as a hub of filmmaking played a direct role in its choice as a shooting location for the Lifetime thriller, with an established network of industry professionals, film incentives, and accessible shooting locations. Other Lifetime movies filmed in the capital city include ‘Friday Night Sext Scandal,’ ‘My Husband’s Worst Mistake,’ ‘Yes Chef Christmas,’ ‘The Boarding School Murders,’ ‘Laughing All the Way,’ and ‘Would You Kill for Me.’

Wakefield, Quebec

The production team behind ‘My Mother Stole My Life’ ventured north of Ottawa, along the Gatineau River, to the village of Wakefield in the province of Quebec. Located at the confluence of the Gatineau and La Pêche rivers, Wakefield features scenic expanses of wilderness along their waters. The film crew shot in and around the village between April 15 and April 19. They recruited extras from its residents for background roles of streetwalkers, police officers, and pedestrians.

Wakefield is only around 20 miles away from Ottawa, but it is well-connected and a convenient location for filmmakers and tourists alike looking for serene natural landscapes. Thus, while the background roles were filled by the locals, the majority of the crew members hailed from Ottawa, as its nature as a film hub offers a large pool of talent for filmmakers. Actor Reon Lucas appreciated both locations for their charm and friendly residents.

“Beautiful little town called Wakefield just outside of Ottawa where I filmed my first movie of the year,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Shoutout to the Ottawa cast and crew who always make me feel welcome. To many more trips to our nation’s capital.” However, despite its proximity to Ottawa, Wakefield remains a hidden gem when it comes to filming. It has hosted the production of the 1999 movie ‘Grey Owl,’ a biographical Western drama starring Pierce Brosnan about a fur trapper who converts to being a conservationist while claiming an Indigenous heritage.

My Mother Stole My Life Cast

The film stars Patrice Goodman as Susan Deever and Blaise Crocker as Nathalie Miller. Goodman is a seasoned actress known for her performances in ‘Overlord and the Underwoods’ as Flower Underwood, ‘Sunnyside’ as Officer Donna, and ‘The Umbrella Academy‘ as Dot. You may have also seen her in ‘Twas the Date Before Christmas‘ as Shelly, ‘The Killer I Picked Up‘ as Angela Turner, and ‘Operation Nutcracker’ as Hilary.

Crocker is an up-and-coming actress who garnered attention for her appearance in Syfy’s ‘Chucky’ TV series as Young Tiffany and Fox’s ‘Accused’ as Shawna. Supporting cast members include JaNae Armogan as Imani Clark, Henry Alessandroni as Adam, David Alexander Miller as Tom Cullen, Dawn Lambing as Martha, Mikael Conde as Luke Jackson, Alexis Maitland as Maria, and Omar Tucci as Sheriff Handley. Other cast members include Reon Lucas as Larry, Jordan Van Dyck as Cliff Deever, Patrick Publow as a background performer, and Javier Villareal as Cab Driver.

