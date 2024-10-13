Lifetime’s The Killer I Picked Up: Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Annie Bradley occupying the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘The Killer I Picked Up’ is a thriller drama movie that chronicles the life of a hardworking yet doting single mother named Angela. In order to increase her income and secure her daughter’s future by getting her the education she requires, Angela begins moonlighting as a rideshare driver, picking up and dropping off different passengers across the city. However, little did she know that her dedication to supplementing her income would lead to an encounter with a mysterious passenger who had a dark past.

As Angela sits behind the wheel and drives around with the passenger, she ends up becoming the subject of his obsession and gets pulled into a dangerous and nightmarish ordeal. Originally titled ‘Side Hustle Nightmare,’ the fast-paced film keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats while making them guess the constantly changing backdrops as Angela drives around different streets.

Where Was The Killer I Picked Up Filmed?

The shooting for ‘The Killer I Picked Up’ reportedly took place entirely in the Canadian province of Ontario, particularly in and around Mississauga. As per reports, the principal photography for the thriller commenced on May 8, 2024, and went on for more than a couple of weeks before getting wrapped up in the same month, on May 24. Under the direction of Annie Bradley, the cast and crew had a great time on set while filming in Ontario.

Mississauga, Ontario

Given the vastness and versatility of the city of Mississauga, it served as an ideal canvas for the production of ‘The Killer I Picked Up.’ Located on the western shore of Lake Ontario, Mississauga’s proximity to the major city of Toronto also attracts several filmmakers, providing them with unique and streamlined production services. Moreover, the presence of creative local talents in the city goes a long way in any filmmaker’s book. These reasons also played a part in the makers’ decision to shoot the movie on location in Mississauga. Setting up camp in various streets and neighborhoods of the city, the filming unit transformed the locales in a suitable manner so as to make the visuals complement the narrative.

In order to tape the interior scenes, they seemingly either took over actual establishments or sound stages of one of the film studios situated in and around the city of Mississauga. Meanwhile, in the backdrop of exterior portions or the establishing shots, one might be able to spot several landmarks and attractions, such as the Mississauga Civic Centre, the Credit River, the Absolute World towers, and the M City Condominiums. Apart from ‘The Killer I Picked Up,’ the city has hosted the production of numerous films and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Trap,’ ‘A Simple Favor,’ ‘Four Brothers,’ ‘Land of the Dead,’ ‘Heroes Reborn,’ ‘Station Eleven,’ and ‘Orphan Black: Echoes.’

The Killer I Picked Up Cast

The winner of the 2015 Canadian Screen Award for “Best Ensemble Performance,” Patrice Goodman portrays Angela, a devoted single mother, in the Lifetime production. She has made many appearances on the big as well as small screen over the course of her decades-long acting career. However, she is widely recognized for her role in ‘The Umbrella Academy‘ as Dot and ‘Overlord and the Underwoods’ as Flower Underwood. As far as the movies she has been featured in are concerned, some of them are ‘Romance Retreat,’ ‘Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey,’ ‘Midnight Masquerade,’ ‘Stolen by Their Father,’ and ‘The Love Issue.’

On the other hand, David D’Lancy Wilson essays the role of Aaron in ‘The Killer I Picked Up.’ It is his second appearance alongside Patrice as he also features in ‘Stolen by Their Father.’ You might find his face familiar as he features in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Trap.’ Other talented actors who play supporting yet important roles in the film are Kolton Stewart as Jason, Joanne Boland as D. J., Raven Dauda as Whitney, Eden Cupid as Brianna, Carlos Gonzalez-Vio as John, Brianna Goldie as Patricia, Nicole Volossetski as Melissa, and Aris Athanasopoulos as Chris.

