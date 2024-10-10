Lifetime’s Her Fatal Fling: Filming Locations and Cast Details, Explored

Directed by Jared Cohn, ‘Her Fatal Fling’ centers on Aiden, who begins dating an enchantingly beautiful woman but soon discovers that she has a dark past. When Aiden meets Eve, the two seem to hit it off immediately and quickly grow closer. Yet, something tugs at the edge of his mind. A quick background check reveals that Eve is a woman trying to escape her violent and abusive cult past. While Aiden is sympathetic to her trauma, troubling events indicate that not all of her harrowing past is behind her. The Lifetime thriller movie is set around idyllic suburban environments, with the characters inhabiting upscale homes and neighborhoods.

Where Was Lifetime’s Her Fatal Fling Filmed?

Filming for ‘Her Fatal Fling’ was conducted entirely in Los Angeles, California. Principal photography began in late September 2023 and was wrapped up by early October of the same year. The adorable dachshund seen in the movie is actually the pet of writer and executive producer Michael DeVorzon. She made her film debut in the movie at the age of six months old. The cast and crew seemed to have a focused environment behind the scenes, efficiently completing work on the production.

Los Angeles, California

The City of Angels in California served as the primary filming location for ‘Her Fatal Fling,’ with its iconic suburban landscapes and luxurious homes providing the perfect backdrop for the Lifetime thriller. The city is known for its endless variety of shooting locales, which can be seen in the film, as it introduces refreshing suburban backdrops for its key sequences. The filming properties chosen by the crew for the characters’ houses provide a sense of enigmatic luxury, subtly complementing the dangerous charm of Eve. The production took full advantage of Los Angeles’ sprawling neighborhoods, creating an idyllic setting for the narrative, only to sharply contrast it with the suspense of the unfolding events.

As the beating heart of Hollywood, Los Angeles boasts a robust infrastructure for filming, with everything from seasoned crews to state-of-the-art equipment readily available. Lifetime filmmakers have become particularly adept at making the most of LA’s resources, making it possible for the production team to efficiently wrap up shooting within just a few weeks. In addition to its technical advantages, the city’s adaptable settings, ranging from glamorous mansions to quiet suburban streets, give directors and producers immense flexibility when selecting locations for scenes that demand a polished, upscale look, just like the neighborhoods seen in ‘Her Fatal Fling.’

Lifetime movies, particularly those with suspenseful or romantic themes, often rely on Los Angeles as their go-to filming destination. With a wide range of available sets in the form of privately owned filming properties, producers can toe the line between affordability and high production value. Other Lifetime movies shot in and around the city include ‘Betrayed by Love,’ ‘He Slid Into Her DMs,’ ‘Deadly DILF,’ ‘A Model Murder,’ ‘Crowdsource Murder,’ ‘Nightmare in the Desert,’ and ‘To Kill a Stepfather.’

Her Fatal Fling Cast

‘Her Fatal Fling’ is led by Katherine Gibson starring as Eve and Jack Pearson as Aiden. Katherine Gibson stepped into the spotlight when she appeared in season 4 of ‘Love Island,’ staying in the villa for ten days and going on two dates. Katherine made her acting debut with a lead role in ‘A Killer in the House’ as Ava. Jack Pearson is a seasoned actor hailing from Australia. He made a name for himself with performances in Disney’s ‘As the Bell Rings’ as Jonesy, ‘Return to Nim’s Island’ as Ben, and ‘Winners & Losers’ as Patrick Gross. You may have also seen him in Tubi’s ‘War of the Worlds: Extinction,’ ‘Into the Wild Frontier,’ ‘Love by Design,’ and ‘Three Dates to Forever.’

Veteran actor Eric Roberts makes an appearance in ‘Her Fatal Fling’ as Ron. One of the most prolific actors alive, he has over 700 film credits to his name. He is well known for his work in ‘The Expendables’ as James Munroe, ‘The Dark Knight’ as Maroni, and ‘Inherent Vice’ as Michael Z. Wolfmann. Other cast members include Roy Fowler as Caleb, Shaun Holmes as Jenna, Kristin Lorenz as Lindsay, Chris Lemchi as Ted, Chris Cleveland as Eve’s father, Logan Laurel as Young Eve, and Amanda La Trobe as Eve’s mother. Supporting cast members include Michael DeVorzon as Nick, Joey Gholam as the cop, and Rick Reynolds as the voice of the 911 operator.

