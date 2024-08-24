Lifetime’s Deadly DILF: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Helmed by Dylan Vox, ‘Deadly DILF’ revolves around a college freshman and her married neighbor who fall into a fleeting romance, leading to disastrous outcomes. Rio and his family live a peaceful life in their suburban community until a college student, Elysium, moves in next door. Although their interactions seem cordial and fairly harmless at first, Elysium begins to harbor strong feelings for Rio. A moment of passion leads to the two sleeping together, with Rio later being steeped in guilt and regret. Despite his pleas, Elysium refuses to put an end to their affair and grows increasingly obsessive. The Lifetime thriller’s serene neighborhood backdrop sharply contrasts the tumultuous chain of events that take place next.

Where Was Deadly DILF Filmed?

Filming for ‘Deadly DILF’ took place in Los Angeles County, California. Principal photography began in late April 2023 and was wrapped up in a few weeks by early May of the same year. The cast and crew had a short duration within which to complete production and worked tirelessly throughout the process. Despite this, the team did seem to enjoy their time on set, entertaining one another between takes.

Los Angeles County, California

Filming for ‘Deadly DILF’ took place in and around the City of Angels. Shooting was carried out both on location and through the use of filming properties. As the beating heart of Hollywood, Los Angeles boasts a vast array of such filming studios dotting the landscape. The team also rented a gym with a boxing ring to capture a few sequences with Rio sparring and shadowboxing. Through scenes that take us outdoors, we can observe the hilly, undulating, and arid terrain characteristic of Los Angeles’ landscape in the background. The production team’s speed and the tight filming schedule ultimately became a blessing in disguise for the film as it avoided the SAG-AFTRA strike that took place in 2023.

The film was ultimately delayed in its launch owing to the strike, but had thankfully wrapped up principal photography in time. Vox, a prolific filmmaker, voiced great appreciation for his team, thanking and congratulating them for bringing the creative endeavor to life. “The title is ridiculous and makes it sound like a joke, but… it’s probably one of the best films me and my team have done. And it’s no joke,” wrote Vox in an Instagram post. “I could not be more proud of my epically talented team who always go above and beyond what is expected and trust me to lead them down some creative rabbit hole that continuously puts our films ahead of others at our level.”

The atmosphere of good-natured cooperation was reflected on set. Child actor Tharen Jerome Todd Jr. made his feature film debut with ‘Deadly DILF,’ and had a great experience. He thanked his set mom (Yolanthe Cabau) and dad (Curtis Hamilton) for their teachings and for creating an entertaining working environment. Los Angeles continues to serve as a go-to filming location for Lifetime productions. Some notable examples include ‘Unfriended: The Dark Web,’ ‘Searching,’ ‘A Model Murder,’ ‘Crowdsource Murder,’ and ‘To Kill a Stepfather.’

Deadly DILF Cast

Curtis Hamilton depicts Rio in ‘Deadly DILF.’ The energetic actor first burst onto the scene with his first leading role as Dr. Dre in ‘Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge, & Michel’le.’ He continued to garner attention with his emotional performances in ‘Broad Daylight’ as Steve and ‘Charming the Hearts of Men’ as civil rights activist Andrew Young. His other projects include Lifetime’s ‘You’re Not Supposed to Be Here,’ ‘Zatima,’ and OWN’s ‘The Kings of Napa.’

Sofia Bryant effortlessly steps into the role of the beguiling Elysium. The talented young actress of partly Finnish descent can be recognized for her essaying of Tasha in Peacock’s ‘The Girl in the Woods,’ Tori in ‘Mark, Mary & Some Other People,’ and Dina in Netflix’s ‘I Am Not Okay with This.’ You may have also seen her in productions like ‘Hungry,’ Frank Grillo starrer ‘Little Dixie,’ and ‘Never Better.’ ‘Deadly DILF’ features Naomi Walley as Tori. Walley’s other credits include HBO’s ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,’ Netflix’s ‘The Get Down,’ and ‘The Key of Awesome.’

Supporting cast members seen in the film are Jeryl Prescott as Kendra, Zach Sowers as Jake, Tharen Jerome Todd Jr. as Gunnar, Jonathan Tanigaki as Chris, Rico E. Anderson as James, Yolanthe Cabau as Mera, and Jana Lee Hamblin as Coach Mills. Other cast members include Daniela Lee as Farrah, Michael Deni as Dameon, Shawn Woodward as Shari, Sarah Stunt as Sarah, and Sara Azzabi as an extra.

