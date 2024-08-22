Lifetime’s Bonds Will Be Broken: Filming Locations and Cast Details

In Lifetime’s ‘Bonds Will Be Broken,’ which is inspired by real-life events, Anna finds out that her sister Nina has become a member of a mysterious and shady self-improvement cult after she was seduced by the leader of the group — a man named Silas. As Anna notices a drastic change in her sister’s behavior, she naturally gets worried for her well-being and sanity. In an attempt to save Nina from the evil leader, she goes undercover and gets access to the annual retreat of the cult.

Building up to the suspenseful climax, Anna does everything she can to uncover the dark secrets of the cult before it’s too late. Helmed by Paula Elle, the crime thriller drama film features intriguing visuals as the makers appropriately portray the locations associated with the cult, raising questions about their authenticity.

Where Was Bonds Will Be Broken Filmed?

‘Bonds Will Be Broken’ was reportedly filmed in British Columbia, particularly in Kelowna. From the looks of it, the shooting for the thriller commenced in November 2023 and continued for a few weeks before getting wrapped up by early December of the same year. During principal photography, the cast and crew members had a lot of fun together on set, making it a memorable shoot for everyone involved.

Kelowna, British Columbia

Also known as Orchard City, Kelowna hosted the production of ‘Bonds Will Be Broken’ as the filming unit made the most of its vast and versatile landscape. Not only did they take over various real-life establishments to lens a number of interior sequences, but the production team also scouted several outdoor sites in order to shoot key outdoor scenes against suitable backdrops. In the aerial or establishing shots, you are likely to spot multiple attractions and places of interest associated with Kelowna, such as Knox Mountain Park, the Mission Hill Family Estate, Bell Tower, the William R. Bennett Bridge, Elks Stadium, and a portion of Okanagan Lake.

Situated on Okanagan Lake in the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia, the city consists of sandy beaches and rocky trails, making it an ideal production location for different kinds of projects. Moreover, its proximity to larger metropolitans such as Vancouver and Calgary works in its favor as well. Not to mention, Kelowna offers different kinds of services vital for the filmmaking process, like Production and Crew Directory, Location Library, and so on. Apart from ‘Bonds Will Be Broken,’ the city has served as a prominent filming site for many films over the years, including ‘A Score to Settle,’ ‘A Mother’s Nightmare,’ ‘Daughter of the Wolf,’ ‘Tomato Red: Blood Money,’ and ‘When Mom Becomes a Murderer.’

Bonds Will Be Broken Cast

Hailing from Vancouver, Emily Tennant dons the garb of Anna in the Lifetime film. After gaining prominence through her role as Ivy Young in ‘Mr. Young,’ she landed a recurring role as Cecilia Rendall in ‘Cedar Cove.’ You might also recognize her from several TV movies, such as ‘Marry Me at Christmas,’ ‘Garage Sale Mystery: Murder by Text,’ ‘Wedding March 2: Resorting to Love,’ ‘Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New,’ ‘A Picture Perfect Wedding,’ and ‘Polly Pocket: Sparkle Cove Adventure.’ Her TV show credits include ‘Polly Pocket,’ ‘The Watchful Eye,’ ‘Bread Barbershop,’ and ‘Johnny Test.’

‘Riverdale‘ fame, Greyston Holt essays the role of Ray in ‘Bonds Will Be Broken.’ Over the course of his acting career, he has showcased his versatility by starring in different kinds of films and shows, such as ‘Just in Time,’ ‘House of Chains,’ ‘A Wedding to Remember,’ ‘A Very Country Christmas: Homecoming,’ ‘Love Is a Piece of Cake,’ ’50 States of Fright,’ ‘Batwoman,’ ‘Bitten,’ ‘Durham County,’ and ‘The Night Agent.’ In supporting roles, Natalie Sharp features as Nina while Marnie Mahannah portrays Kelly. Furthermore, Justin Lacey and Benjamin J Stevens play the roles of Paolo and Dr. Victor Johnson, respectively. Also, Mike Bhangu can be seen in the role of a police officer.

