Is Lifetime’s House of Chains Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Stephen Tolkin, Lifetime’s ‘House of Chains’ is a crime drama movie about the McGrath Family, a suburban family that hides many secrets. Based on their strict religious beliefs, Laura and Tye McGrath keep their six children isolated from the outside world. As their children grow older, they start asking questions that lead the parents to increase their restrictive measures and commit child abuse, neglect, and imprisonment.

Terrified that a similar fate might await their younger siblings, the older McGrath children hatch a plan to try and escape their confinement and seek help from the authorities. The movie paints a harrowing picture of the consequences of fanatic religiousness. Thanks to its strong cast and visual settings, the film keeps the audience captivated throughout. However, many have wondered if the story of the McGraths is based on real-life events. To get the answer to this and many more questions, we have dived right in and procured the answers you need.

Is House of Chains a True Story?

‘House of Chains’ is partially based on a true story. The movie is inspired by the Turpin case from 2018, though several details, including the name of the characters, have been changed in the Lifetime original movie. David Allen Turpin and Louise Ann Turpin, the parents of the family, had 13 children ranging from ages 2 to 29 when their actions were discovered by the local authorities.

David used to be a computer engineer who had completed his graduation from Virginia Tech and had worked for companies like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. It was at Princeton High School in Princeton, West Virginia, where Davis met his future wife Louise, and the two got married in Pearisburg, Virginia, in 1986 when David was 23 while Louise was 16. Given their belief in Christianity, the two had multiple children, believing that it was what God had apparently intended them to do.

As such, the Turpins ended up having ten daughters and 3 sons, born between 1988 and 2015. In the year 2014, the family relocated to Perris, California, where the escape story unfolded. In 2018, David and Louise had been planning to move again, this time to Oklahoma. However, their plans were overheard by their 17-year-old daughter Jordan, who knew it was now or never. Apparently, some of the siblings had been planning their escape for over two years, which was bound to fail if the locations were changed.

Hence, Jordan and her 13-year-old sister escaped the house to contact the authorities. While the latter soon turned around and returned out of fear, the older girl kept moving. After reaching a distance, she called the police using a deactivated cell phone she had gotten her hands on. During the call, Jordan explained that she and her siblings were being abused by her parents, giving details regarding the terrible smell within the house, among other things.

When a police officer met up with Jordan, she showed them the pictures she had taken of the inside of the house. A raid was conducted on the house by the deputies of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in the disguise of an apparent welfare check. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Lousie had been confused regarding the reasons behind the presence of the police. What the law enforcement discovered in the house paint a horrifying picture. The property smelled like feces, trash, and rotten food, and there was garbage everywhere.

The police found the remaining 12 children, out of which one had apparently been shackled to a bed for weeks. Two others had been released just before the police arrived. There were multiple injuries on the children, their health deplorable, and their appearances haggard. In fact, the siblings were so malnourished that the police assumed that all of them were under 18, even though more than half of them were legal adults. The house also contained journals maintained by the children, which detailed their living conditions.

The reality behind the actions of the Turpin parents is pretty harrowing. They had imprisoned and beaten their children multiple times over the years. The children were allowed to eat just once every day, and showering was an annual event. Their oldest child weighed only 82 pounds at the age of 29, and their 11-year-old had arms as thin as a 4-month-old baby. The children also lacked basic knowledge of the outside world, including the concept of medicine and law enforcement. The Turpin parents were charged with 12 counts of torture and false imprisonment, seven counts of abusing a dependent adult, and six counts of child abuse.

David also earned a charge of committing lewd actions on a child below 14. He was also charged with perjury since he had filed multiple affidavits with the California Department of Education, claiming that his children were being taught at a private school. Their bail was set at $9 million for Louise and $12 million for David. Louise’s defense requested that she should be placed in a pretrial diversion program for the treatment of her histrionic personality disorder. However, the judge denied the request on the belief that she was a risk to the public.

On February 22, 2019, David and Louise pled guilty to one charge of torture and three counts of willful child cruelty. They also agreed to four false imprisonment charges, along with six counts of cruelty towards an adult dependent. The couple was given a life sentence, with a parole possibility after 25 years, though many believe that the parole will never be granted given the nature of their crimes. Presently Louise is kept in the Central California Women’s Facility, while David is serving his sentence in the California State Prison in Corcoran, California, though he was formally imprisoned in the Mule Creek State Prison.

After the Turpin siblings were provided with requisite treatment, the six minors were put in two separate foster homes. Their health issues included heart damage caused by the lack of nutrients. They were also treated for cognitive impairments and neuropathy. Five of the Turpin children were adopted by a single family who ended up abusing them as well. The foster parents, called Mr. and Mrs. O, reportedly hit them on the face with sandals and pulled their hair, among other physical abuse. They were apparently force-fed heavy amounts of food and then made to consume their vomit.

The foster father was also accused of inappropriately touching the children and “kissing them on the mouth.” In the end, the foster family was arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse. Though the Riverside County Deputy District Attorney claimed in 2020 that the children were now living on their own, and getting their education, with one having graduated college, the reality might not be the same.

In an investigative piece by ABC’s 20/20 in November 2021 called ‘Escape from a House of Horror,’ it was stated that some of the children were facing neglect from Riverside County social services, with some living without a home. All of them were reportedly not able to access the thousands of dollars that were donated to them for their need. The money was in a trust fund controlled by a court-appointed guardian.

Joshua Turpin explained that he was unable to access the money and was denied funds for buying a bicycle. Jordan also claimed that she was released from her foster home without any explanation or much-needed skills for surviving in the real world. Riverside County hired a private law firm to investigate the claims against the social services.

On July 19, 2022, the siblings filed multiple lawsuits against the foster care agency for placing the children in a known abusive household. The two lawsuits filed in California’s Riverside County Superior Court represented the older two and younger four of the six children separately. The defendants in the case include Riverside County, Foster Family Network, and ChildNet Youth and Family Services.

Multiple changes have been made between the Turpin case and the story of the McGraths. The number of children the McGraths have is only 6 compared to the 13 Turpin siblings. That and many other significant details were changed during the process, making the movie only partially true. However, the depiction of the abuse and neglect, along with the heroic actions of Jordan Turpin, seems to have been faithfully used in the Lifetime movie.

House of Chains Filming Locations

‘House of Chains’ was filmed primarily in Ontario, specifically in Ottawa. The principal photography of the movie apparently started on June 13, 2022, and ended on July 5, 2022, under the working title ‘The House Next Door.’ Let’s explore the filming location in a bit more detail.

Ottawa, Ontario

Located in the Canadian province of Ontario, Ottawa is the capital city of Canada and served as the production spot for ‘House of Chains.’ The movie utilizes its visual settings to highlight the harm being committed by the McGrath parents based on their extreme views on religion. Actress Mena Suvari, who portrays Laura McGrath in the movie, found the production experience quite an ordeal. “It was very, very intense,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I felt like I needed to definitely decompress for at least two hours every night.”

The city of Ottawa is home to several residential areas that serve as perfect backdrops for scenes set in suburban neighborhoods. The facilities available in the city for an efficient filming process, combined with the variety of locations in and around Ottawa, have helped the city remain one of the favorites among filmmakers to shoot their projects. Apart from the Stephen Tolkin directorial, Ottawa has been used for the production of various other Lifetime movies like ‘Ice Road Killer‘ and ‘Love Triangle Nightmare.’

House of Chains Cast

The talented Mena Suvari plays the role of Laura McGrath in the Lifteime original movie. You may recognize her from her work in ‘What Lies Below‘ and ‘The Greatest Inheritance.’ Actor Greyston Holt acts as Tye McGrath in ‘House of Chains.’ His other acting credits include ‘Chesapeake Shores‘ and ‘Riverdale.’ The crime film sees Natalie Jane essaying the character of River McGrath. She has also been a part of ‘Sinister Switch‘ and ‘Vicious Fun.’

Madeleine “Maddy” Kane portrays Meadow McGrath in the movie and is known for her roles in ‘Ginny & Georgia‘ and ‘Antigone: Presented by The Girls of St. Catherines.’ The film also stars Callum McAllister as Rain McGrath, Owen Irvin McCullough as Prairie McGrath, Joey Carson as Summer McGrath, and Grayson Taylor-Day as Forest McGrath. Other appearances include Carina Battrick as Young River McGrath, Aias Dalman as Young Rain McGrath, and Hudson Robert Wurster as Young Prairie McGrath.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Are My Friends Killers? Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?