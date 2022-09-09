Is Lifetime’s Are My Friends Killers? Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Ted Campbell, Lifetime‘s ‘Are My Friends Killers?,’ AKA ‘Secrets on Campus,’ is a thriller movie that follows a girl named Zoey. When she learns that her best friend Lauren has passed away due to an apparent heart attack, Zoey is devastated beyond belief. In honor of her daughter’s memory, Lauren’s mother, Mrs. Price, offers her the opportunity to go to the same college that the former was a part of, with the older women paying for all the tuition. A grateful Zoey accepts the offer and starts attending her new college, where she is invited to join an elite campus club called “The Select” by its members, Samantha and David.

Shortly afterward, Mrs. Price comes to check up on Zoey and reveals her suspicions that The Select may have killed Lauren. Although reluctant, the latter agrees to investigate, but what she discovers may prove fatal to her life. The thrilling movie has been praised for its actors as well as its settings. The film’s storyline has also made many viewers wonder if it is inspired by real-life vents. Well, we are here to tell you everything we know about the same.

Is Are My Friends Killers? a True Story?

No, ‘Are My Friends Killers?’ is not based on a true story. The movie was written by Ted Campbell and Dick Lowry, the latter of who also sat in the director’s chair during production. This is far from Campbell’s first rodeo as a Lifetime movie director as he also helmed ‘Do You Trust Your Boyfriend?’ and ‘Her Fatal Family Secret.’ While the movie is fictional in nature, several elements in the thriller film do seem to be inspired by real life. It starts off with a tragedy and how Zoey and Mrs. Price deal with it in their own way.

The different depictions of grief strike a chord in many hearts as a significant number of viewers are able to empathize with the feeling of losing someone. Another realistic element in the movie is the suspicious nature of the so-called elite club shown in the film. While it’s true that most college clubs are indeed meant to encourage the mind and skills of the students, there have been incidents where it is not the case.

The cult-like behavior of such organizations, disguised as innocent clubs, may lead to severe consequences for the participants. While not all organizations need to be looked at with a suspicious eye, having general awareness regarding one’s surroundings is always crucial. Fictional or not, the story depicted in ‘Are My Friends Killers?’ does touch upon several topics that one can easily trace to real life. The heartfelt grief of a mother over the loss of her child is as heartwrenching as it is realistic.

Furthermore, the movie emphasizes the importance of placing one’s trust in the right people, especially when things seem suspicious. In short, there is something for every person to relate to in the Lifetime movie- while it may not be a true story, it does contain pieces of real life within its folds.

Are My Friends Killers? Filming Locations

Lifetime’s ‘Are My Friends Killers?’ was filmed primarily in Los Angeles County. The principal photography of the movie took place in October and November of 2021, with Joseph M. Setele acting as the cinematographer. Let’s explore the details of the production of the thriller movie.

Los Angeles County, California

A majority of the scenes in ‘Are My Friends Killers?’ were shot at the University of La Verne, which is located in the city of La Verne in Los Angeles county. Given that a significant part of the Lifetime thriller is set in a college, the university served as a fitting location. The institution is a private university established in the year 1891, comprising the College of Arts & Sciences, College of Business & Public Management, the LaFetra College of Education, College of Law, and College of Health and Community Well-Being. It also has an online adult school and two military centers.

Moreover, a regional Campus Administration also oversees six regional campuses from within the main campus of the university in La Verne. Originally, the university was known as Lordsburg College; the name was changed to La Verne College in 1917 when the surrounding town of Lordsburg changed its name to La Verne. The institution still functioned as a college until 1977, when it went through a restructuring and transitioned to a university. As of writing, the University of La Verne offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees.

Several scenes in the movie were lensed in various areas across Los Angeles County. The city of Los Angeles also served as the post-production location for the film. Part of the reason behind using the county as a filming location might be Los Angeles City, which is certainly the heart of western cinema. The facilities available in and around the city are some of the best in the industry and allow for efficient filming. Some other movies lensed in the region include ‘Day Shift‘ and ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day.’

Are My Friends Killers? Cast

Actress Jalina Brown takes up the role of Zoey in the Lifetime thriller. You may recognize her from her work in ‘The RoomMates.’ The talented Cami Storm can be seen as Lauren in the movie. Some of her other acting credits include ‘I Want to Thank the Academy’ and ‘Titanic 666.’ Shaylaren Hilton acts as Samantha and is known for her part in ‘Pom Poms and Payback’ and ‘Beaus of Holly.’ Other appearances include Jennifer Dorogi as Mrs. Price, Jackie Kay as David, Jeff Lawless as Adam, and Iris Liu as Ming. Elizabeth Singh plays the part of Chloe, while Marissa Roberts portrays Detective Todd.

