Is Lifetime’s Ice Road Killer Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Max McGuire, ‘Ice Road Killer’ is a thriller film that follows Helen Taylor and her teenage daughter Lauren Taylor. They embark on a trip to an isolated cabin in the cold north and come across a young hitchhiker. However, it turns out that the hitchhiker they picked up is a thief trying to evade a cold-blooded killer. Given their company, Helen and Lauren are now on the murderer’s radar.

The icy and sinister nature of the movie keeps the audience hooked throughout the film. Fans of the film can’t praise the actors enough for their work in the movie. Many are curious about how the movie and the inspiration behind it. Others could not help but appreciate the beautiful yet sinister backdrops utilized in the film. If you are in one of these categories and cannot wait to know more about the film, here’s what we have uncovered about the snowy mystery.

Is Ice Road Killer a True Story?

No, ‘Ice Road Killer’ is not a true story. The movie’s script was written by Shawn Riopelle, who has previously worked on ‘Stalked by a Prince‘ and ‘The Evil Twin.’ Shawn is known for writing thrilling stories that leave the viewers wanting more. However, just because the film is a work of fiction does not mean that one cannot see some similarities between the Lifetime thriller’s plot and real life.

Let’s look at the 1938 case of mother Hazel Frome and her daughter Nancy Frome. The two embarked on a cross-country road trip from Berkeley, California, to South Carolina on March 23, 1938, to meet with Nancy’s younger sister Mada and her husband Lt. Benjamin McMakin.

Hazel and Nancy had to stop in El Paso, Texas, due to issues with the engine. The car stayed in the mechanic’s shop for almost five days before the mother and daughter left on March 30, 1938, with a repaired car and embarked on the dessert road to Pecos, Texas. Just a day later, the Packard was discovered in a ditch with unlocked doors and keys still in the ignition. The only things missing were the luggage, Hazel and Nancy.

The disappearance of the Frome women made national news, with people searching everywhere for them. Their bodies were found on April 3, 1938, though the motive behind the murder remained a mystery. Though the women’s bodies bore signs of brutal torture, later confirmed by medical professionals, they were not raped. Robbery was also ruled out as a possible reason since they were still wearing their valuable jewelry.

The actual reason behind the murders remains unsolved to date. Many have theorized that it may be related to Weston Frome, Hazel’s husband, and Nancy’s father. Weston was an executive at Atlas Powder Company, a manufacturer of explosives. It was suspected that the Nazi spies went after the Frome women to extract any possible information from them. However, nothing has been proven.

The Frome case is a chilling reminder of what can happen during road trips. Hazel and Nancy are not the only ones to have fallen upon misfortune during a journey. It is easy to see how ‘Ice Road Killer’ and real-life case share several similar elements.

Ice Road Killer Filming Locations

‘Ice Road Killer’ was filmed in the province of Ontario under the name ‘Ice Road Stalker.’ The movie’s principal photography took place between January 17, 2022, and February 3, 2022. Let’s look closely at the details of the filming location.

Ottawa, Ontario

Lifetime’s ‘Ice Road Killer’ was produced in Ottawa, Ontario. The movie was lensed with the help of Fireside Pictures, a broadcasting & media production company based in the capital city. They aim to present the stories with excellent detail and leave no stone unturned in presenting a visually attractive project. Located on the banks of the eponymous river, Ottawa is home to several cultural and historical treasures. In fact, the Rideau Canal, North America’s oldest continuously operated canal system, is a registered UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city is also home to several museums and parks that add to Ottawa’s charm.

The capital city has always been a popular spot for shooting movies and shows, given the multitude of facilities available for filmmaking purposes. The city’s natural beauty also helps in its popularity when it comes to framing films. It is also home to film studios like Cloud in the Sky Studios and Tarzan Studio. Some popular Lifetime films shot in the city include ‘Deadly Ex Next Door‘ and ‘Deadly House Call.’

Ice Road Killer Cast

Sarah Allen takes up the role of Helen Taylor in ‘Ice Road Killer.’ You may know her from her work in ‘Bury the Past‘ and ‘The Retreat.’ She is joined by Erica Anderson, who plays Helen’s daughter Lauren Taylor. The actress has an impressive resume and has been a part of several other Lifetime movies like ‘Love Triangle Nightmare‘ and ‘Mommy’s Little Star.’ The film also stars Colton Royce (Officer Matthews), Zoë Belkin (Carly), and Connor McMahon (Boyd).

