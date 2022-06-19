Is Lifetime’s Who Kidnapped My Mom a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Who Kidnapped My Mom?’ (originally titled ‘Taken Back’) is a thriller film that revolves around a widowed mother named Eva who disappeared for a few hours, a year ago, only to be found in her own backyard later. Never believing Eva’s claim that she was abducted, the police shrugged off the case. Now, Eva accepts a new job in a new city in order to move on with her husband’s death and her alleged abduction. However, her daughters, Sami and Grace, and her mother-in-law, Nancy, don’t take this very well.

Following a rather tense family dinner, Sami goes to check on Eva and finds out that she has disappeared yet again. On one hand, Sami insists to open up an investigation as she is convinced that her mother is being targeted and on the other hand, Nancy believes that she disappeared by choice. In a desperate attempt to find her mother, Sami turns to her neighbor, Dane, for help as he is one of the few people who believe that Eva was abducted previously. While the suspenseful and seemingly true-to-life narrative keeps the viewers questioning its authenticity, the interesting locations on the backdrops intrigue them. In case you wish to learn more about the Lifetime film, allow us to fill you in on the details!

Is Who Kidnapped My Mom Based on a True Story?

Yes, ‘Who Kidnapped My Mom?’ is partially based on a true story. The Lifetime movie appears to be inspired by several cases of real-life missing mothers cases. The screenplay for the movie might have been based on a number of true incidents, but the writers also introduced extra elements in order to dramatize the narrative further, just like in the case of most Lifetime productions.

In order to parallel the harsh reality surrounding the subject of the kidnapping of moms, the movie explores various themes, including complications in families, motherhood, widowhood, and many more. One of the primary purposes of the film is to portray the impact the disappearance of one’s mother tends to have on the immediate family, especially their children.

Sadly, there are enough missing mom cases to draw inspiration from for the film. Take the case of Suzanne Morphew, for instance, a mother of two who disappeared on Mother’s day in 2020. Nearly two years later, there is still an open investigation case going on regarding Suzanne’s disappearance and alleged murder but the authorities are close to finding the alleged victim’s body. So, all in all, ‘Who Kidnapped My Mom?’ is not based on one particular true story but on several real-life disappearance cases and the impact they have on the person’s family.

Who Kidnapped My Mom Filming Locations

‘Who Kidnapped My Mom?’ was filmed entirely in Alberta, specifically in Calgary. The principal photography for the Lifetime film took place in late 2021 for a few weeks. Bordered by British Columbia to the west, the province tends to have a continental climate but can change quickly due to air aridity. Even though the winter in Alberta brought several challenges during production, the cast and crew members stood up against it and did a commendable job. Now, let’s traverse the specific locations where the film was shot!

Calgary, Alberta

All the pivotal sequences of the movie were lensed in and around Calgary, the largest city in the province of Alberta. In late 2021, the production team was spotted filming several exterior shots for ‘Who Kidnapped My Mom?’ across Calgary. Moreover, it appears that they filmed most of the interior shots inside actual apartments in the city. Thanks to the diverse and vast terrain of the city, Calgary has featured in a number of filming projects over the years, including ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ ‘Interstellar,’ and ‘Fargo.’

Who Kidnapped My Mom Cast

Lucie Guest portrays Eva in the Lifetime thriller. You may recognize her from her recurring role in Netflix’s ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’ Apart from that, she also features in a number of other filming projects, including the CW’s ‘Supernatural,’ ‘iZombie,’ NBC’s ‘Timeless,’ ABC’s ‘Dead of Summer,’ ‘Beyond’ and BBC America’s ‘Orphan Black.’ In addition, other cast members who play pivotal roles in the movie are Jordan Zavisha, Linda Grass, Kelsey Flower, and Ceilidh MacDonald.

