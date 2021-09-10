Directed by Max McGuire, Lifetime’s ‘Bury the Past’ is a thriller movie that follows Alice, a young woman whose husband is a person of influence in society but is, in reality, a highly eccentric and abusive man. When circumstances get unbearably difficult, Alice ends up murdering him in self-defense. She subsequently goes off the radar to avoid being caught, but one of her husband’s friends, who is also a police officer, ends up finding her. So if you’re a hardcore movie buff, you might like what ‘Bury the Past’ has to offer. Like most Lifetime thrillers, this one has also held out interest. So here’s everything we know about the movie.

Bury the Past Filming Locations

‘Bury the Past’ was seemingly filmed in the summer of 2021. As far as filming is concerned, you might be interested to know that the movie was seemingly shot in Ontario, like a significant number of other Lifetime movies in general. Ontario serves as a well-known filming spot for producers and directors all over the world. So let’s dive into the details now.

Ottawa, Ontario

‘Bury the Past’ might have been filmed in Ottawa and other parts of Ontario. Ottawa has served as a popular filming spot for many Lifetime movies, including ‘Webcam Cheerleaders’ and ‘Mistletoe & Menorahs.’ The latter, produced by Max Mcquire, was also filmed in Ottawa. Owing to its scenic environment and moderate budget requirements, production teams, love to frequent the city every now and then. When the production for ‘Bury the Past’ was underway, actor David Rose posted a picture along with co-stars Sarah Allen and Rebecca Amzallag.

A list of famous movies shot here includes ‘Alien: Resurrection,’ ‘Fatman,’ ‘Butchers,’ ‘House at the End of the Street,’ ‘The Monster’ and many more. Over time, there has been a surge in the number of movies and TV shows being produced in Canada. This is credited to the lucrative tax breaks provided by provincial and federal governments, a feasible exchange rate, along skilled film crews. So it isn’t surprising to see Lifetime utilize this opportunity to film their engaging thriller ‘Bury the Past.’ Here is

Bury the Past Cast

The cast of ‘Bury the Past’ includes Sarah Allen, who plays the lead character, Alice, in the film. The actor is known for her roles in ‘Bury the Road’ and ‘The Expanse.’ ‘Star Trek’ star Damon Runyan plays Ray. You might also remember Damon from ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ and ‘Home Before Dark.’ Matt Wells portrays Marty. Matt’s previous works include ‘Designated Survivor’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ Rebecca Amzallag essays the role of Carrie. The actor stars in other movies like ‘Transplant,’ and ‘Slasher.’ Other actors include Tomas Chovanec as Allen, Stephanie Herrera as Detective Norris, M. John Kennedy as Roger.

Is Bury the Past Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Bury the Past’ is not based on a true story. It is an original screenplay penned by Chris Sivertson. The movie highlights domestic abuse intertwined with murder, a combination that we’re not unfamiliar with. Besides that, ‘Bury the Past’ is also seemingly dedicated to all the women who face domestic abuse on a daily basis but are forced to remain silent nevertheless.

Over time we have witnessed a plethora of moving highlighting similar themes. Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending sci-fi thriller ‘Tenet,’ ‘Gone Girl,’ ‘Shutter’ and ‘Breathless’ are a few of such movies where the woman kills her domineering and power-abusive male partner or just problematic men in general. Besides the overwhelming concepts of time travel that characterizes ‘Tenet,’ the movie also features Kate (Elizabeth Dibicki), a woman perennially oppressed by her husband (a megalomanic) until she strikes back and puts an end to his powerful plan of Earth destruction. In ‘Breathless,’ a Texas housewife kills her bank-robber husband and hides from the local sheriff.

Eponymous to the book written by Gillian Flynn, ‘Gone Girl’ revolves around Amy (Rosamund Pyke), who goes missing, and a series of violent mishaps later, she kills her ex-boyfriend Desi Collings, a man who was obsessively in love with her. ‘Shutter,’ one of the most popular horror movies, is also a classic revenge tale following a girl who dies and then returns in a corporeal form to kill all the men who wronged her. Even though ‘Bury the Past’ is not based on true events, its message is one that rings true as far as real life is concerned.

