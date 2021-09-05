Directed by Curtis Crawford, ‘Webcam Cheerleaders’ is a thriller movie that follows Maisy, a young girl who is devastated after her sister’s death, the cause of which remains a mystery. So she transfers to the college where the accident took her sister’s life, hoping to find some answers. There she comes across the concept “webcam girls,” dangerously associated with the cheerleading squad.

It is the last movie in line for Lifetime’s third annual ‘Fear the Cheer’ special featuring six new thrillers revolving around cheerleaders. Hence, if you’re a general fan of thrillers or “cheerleader” movies, this eerie concept must have caught your attention or at least piqued your interest. In that case, we have some information on ‘Webcam Cheerleaders’ that we’d like to share with you!

Webcam Cheerleaders Filming Locations

The movie was seemingly shot around May 2021 over a period of three weeks. If you’re curious about where it was shot, then we have news for you. It was filmed in parts of Ontario and Quebec. Let us dive into more details!

Toronto, Ontario

One of the busiest metropolitan cities in Canada, Toronto stood as one of the filming spots for ‘Webcam Cheerleaders.’ The city serves as a good spot for producers and directors who want to capture and channel their creativity through the magnificent skyline of Toronto. EVN Film Studios, located at 2465 Dundas Street West, assisted in the filming of the movie along with Bean & Co. Talent Group located in Hamilton. However, it is not known whether the shooting took place in Hamilton. Other major movies shot in Toronto include ‘Robocop,’ ‘The Incredible Hulk,’ ‘Chicago,’ and ‘X-Men‘ among many others.

Montreal, Quebec

After two weeks of filming in Toronto, the production team moved to Montreal for the next leg of the process. A picturesque city dominated by the eliteness and sophistication of French culture, Montreal is ranked high in the list of cities catering to art and history. The production team spent their last week in the enlivening streets of the city, which has over time attracted filmmakers all over the world. Movies shot there include ‘The Notebook,’ ‘Catch Me if You Can,’ ‘Blades of Glory,’ and ‘The Terminal,’ to name a few. Actor Conni Miu shared snapshots and also reels featuring her time in Montreal during the filming of the movie.

Is Webcam Cheerleaders Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Webcam Cheerleaders’ is not based on a true story. It is an original script written by Andrea Canning and turned into a spine-chilling TV flick by director Curtis Crawford. The concept of the movie does not come as a surprise because the network generally has a tendency to roll out movies based on teenagers and young adults, perhaps to guide them since they’re still dealing with the uncertainties of life on a daily basis.

And what better way to attract that particular age group than capitalizing on the ever-existing fascination and hype generally associated with cheerleaders. Lifetime hence came up with an annual special series called ‘Fear the Cheer’ which includes ‘Webcam Cheerleaders.’ The 2021 line-up includes ‘Killer Cheer Mom’ featuring Denise Richards, ‘Poms Poms and Payback,’ ‘The Wrong Cheer Captain,’ ‘Cheer For You Life,’ ‘Deadly Cheers’ and ‘Webcam Cheerleaders’ in the end.

Moving on, if we consider cheerleader movies as a genre, we have seen a hoard of movies produced over a long time based on it. If we throw some “thriller” in the mix, the list is wide even then. A few movies that are more or less similar to the one in question are ‘Cheerleader Abduction,’ Cheerleading Camp,’ ‘Cheerleader Murders,’ ‘Who Is Killing The Cheerleaders?’ and many more. There is also another one called ‘Willing to Kill: The Texas Cheerleader Story’ revolving around true events.

So, we know that the popularity of “cheerleading” coupled with the intrigue of thriller movies must have goaded the network to create similar something similar. Although ‘Webcam Cheerleaders’ is not based on a true story, it unapologetically addresses the dark side of the world for all of us to see and learn.

Webcam Cheerleaders Cast

The cast of ‘Webcam Cheerleaders’ features Joelle Farrow as Maisy, a young girl who wants to investigate her sister’s death. Farrow stars in another cheerleader movie titled ‘The Perfect Cheerleader.’ Krista Bridges portrays Nancy, and you all must have seen the actor in ‘Land of the Dead,’ and ‘Narc.’ George Thomas plays Rob. Thomas’ previous works include ‘The Bounty Huntress’ and ‘Las Vegas.’

Other actors include Ash Catherwood as Randy, Hannah Galway as Ella, Tiara Johnny as Lisa, Chris LeBlanc as Max, Jon Welch as Brian, Alli Chung as Anna, Eve Edwards as Kiki, Shailyn Griffin as Jenny, Karly Bon as Madison, Conni Miu as Nicole, Sandra Lee as Lori, David Lafontaine as David, and many more.

